Gully Boy new poster showcases the power of words

New Gully Boy poster featuring a pen with a mic sends the message evidently about the power of words which plays a major role in the life of a rapper.

Gully Boy Poster

Ranveer Singh unveiled the new poster from Gully Boy which showcases the power of words. The poster featuring a pen with a mic sends the message evidently about the power of words which plays a major role in the life of a rapper. Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster captioning, "Aayega #gullyboy minimal art by @ntnmshra [sic]"

The B-town members Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam reacted to the poster commenting "Wow" and "Fab".

The raging anthem from the much-awaited film Gully Boy, 'Apna Time Aayega' released earlier and since then it has taken over the internet within no time. The video had garnered 14 million views in just 24 Hrs. The audience is getting addicted to the new song from Gully Boy, 'Apna Time Aayega', as the beats are so catchy and the response from the audience itself says that this is not just a song but a revolution.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen is playing the role of a street rapper. The film is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya which showcases the actor in a leaner avatar.

Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt who is marking her first outing with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Gully Boy.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and is all set to hit the screens on 14th February 2018.

