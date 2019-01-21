Gully Boy: Latest song Mere Gully Mein to be launched on January 24

music

The newest track from Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy will be launched on January 24 in a grand music launch. The song called Mere Gully Mein is an ode to Mumbai's slums and streets

Ranveer Singh in a still from his upcoming film Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy's latest song 'Mere Gully Mein' is all ready to be unveiled at the grand music launch on January 24, 2019. The launch, powered by Bira, will see a unique promotional strategy with a larger-than-life graffiti campaign across the country. Audiences across various cities stand a chance to attend this event.

One of the previously released rap songs from the film, 'Apna Time Aayega', has already become an anthem of sorts and was also featured in the trailer of the film. Gully Boy, based in part on the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine aka Vivian Fernandes, and Naezy aka Naved Shaikh, brings into focus the city's underground hip-hop scene.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt in a never-seen-before avatar, paired opposite Ranveer; the latter will be seen playing the role of a street rapper. It's the first time that Alia will be working with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar.

Ranveer's character is inspired by rappers Divine and Naezy, and audiences are loving every bit of what they've seen of him in the film so far. His rapper avatar seems real, and it's an exciting new music genre for Indian audiences to experience and explore. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and is slated to release on February 14, 2019.

