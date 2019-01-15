Ranveer Singh is truly a hard-working actor and his prep for Gully Boy is proof enough

bollywood

Singh trains with Divine, Naezy for 10 months before singing four songs for Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

No sooner had Zoya Akhtar roped in Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy than rumours suggested that the actor will be heard rapping in the musical drama. As Singh wins appreciation for his rapping skills in Apna Time Aayega that dropped online yesterday, mid-day has learnt that the actor trained with rappers Divine and Naezy for 10 months before recording his first number for the film.



Divine; Singh with Naezy

A source informs that Singh has crooned four songs, including a reimagined version of Divine and Naezy's hit Meri Gully Mein. "Though the songs could have easily been sung by professional rappers, Ranveer thought lending his voice to them would render authenticity to his character. He worked for 10 months on his singing skills by exchanging notes with Divine and Naezy, among other rappers. The two helped him understand which words to emphasise on, and how to make the singing more impactful," says the source.

Singh points out that it was imperative to express his character's emotions through the songs. "I play a quiet character who channelises his rage in his music. To construct a performance by being reactive to my surroundings took months of prep."

