Gulshan Grover: Akshay Kumar told me to copyright 'Bad Man' title

As he inches closer to releasing his biography, Bad Man Gulshan Grover on becoming a somebody in Bollywood

Gulshan Grover and Akshay Kumar

Gulshan Grover is the latest to join the Bollywood folk who have penned their life stories. His upcoming biography, Bad Man, traces his journey from being a nobody to somebody, and from Bollywood to Hollywood. The veteran actor was initially not inclined to telling it all in a book "as it is a big responsibility and you should not hurt anyone, especially those who are not alive to defend themselves."

His reluctance gave way "after meeting the publishers. It was a wonderful experience to meet the Penguin team. I was happy to revisit my life." Grover has been involved with "every dot and comma in the book". He says, "I had to read, correct, make changes and send it again, all in time to meet deadlines." He has dedicated the biography to filmmaker-son Sanjay, who he refers to as "my life." Grover has been a single parent and he says the book will chronicle his personal and professional life. "But I have not made any irresponsible statements."

The title for the book was an easy decision. "Ever since Subhash Ghai's Ram Lakhan [1989], in which I mouthed [the words] Bad Man, it has stuck with me." While shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Grover spoke about the book's title to co-star Akshay Kumar. "He told me I should copyright it, like he has done for Khiladi." The veteran actor relates an incident in Los Angeles while shooting for a Hollywood project. One of his American co-stars told him, "Oh, you are Bollywood's Bad Man. Wherever I go, I am referred to by the name."

Grover, who has been in the industry for almost four decades, hopes the book proves to be an inspiration for people to chase their dreams. "I am the first commercial actor who crossed into Hollywood long before Irrfan, Anupam Kher and Priyanka Chopra did."

