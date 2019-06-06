Gulshan Grover: Playing a new version of 'baddie' in Sooryavanshi
Gulshan Grover who is fondly known as the "badman" of Bollywood, is set to treat his fans with his villainous role in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi
Actor Gulshan Grover, who is fondly known as the "badman" of Bollywood, is set to treat his fans with his villainous role in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi. He says his role in the film is a new version of an antagonist.
"For a long time I haven't played 'baddie' characters in films. Everywhere I go, people say they miss badman on-screen. Now, I am back to entertain my fans. I have got a chance to play a baddie once again and that too in one of the biggest films," Gulshan told IANS.
"I am playing the antagonist in the movie. Rohit has redefined this baddie role. He has given a new dimension to it. I can't wait for people to see this new version of baddie. I thank Rohit to give full justice to the character," he added.
Gulshan has already completed shooting for 20 days. He is gearing up for the next schedule. Sooryavanshi features actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role. In the movie, he is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba.
Akshay is currently shooting for the film in Bangkok. Gulshan is happy to reunite with Akshay after many years. The two had worked together in several movies like "Mohra", "Sabse Bada Khiladi" and "Hera Pheri".
He said: "Akshay is like my brother. Whenever I work with him, it feels like coming back home. I love him."
The film also stars actors Sikander Kher, Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
No one can play `Badman` better than me: Gulshan Grover