Hackers steal USD 40 million from major Bitcoin exchange
The official release notes that the hackers were able to withdraw 7,000 Bitcoins in the transaction, impacting about 2 per cent of the company's total Bitcoin holdings
Hong Kong: One of the biggest Bitcoin exchanges, Binance, announced that hackers carried out a large scale security breach to steal USD 40 million.
The official release notes that the hackers were able to withdraw 7,000 Bitcoins in the transaction, impacting about 2 per cent of the company's total Bitcoin holdings.
The hackers carried out the attack through multiple independent accounts in a way that passed Binance's existing security checks. Binance said that a thorough security review will be conducted which will take about a week, during which all deposits and withdrawals will remain suspended.
Stories to Read
- 'Signs of Virginity' to disappear from second year MBBS books
- Mumbai: Your bus stop will be announced in 3 languages, but not by conductor
- Tragedy does not recognise your religion, Bhopal insists
- BMC finds 'cockroach' dahi vada eatery in Colaba to be 'unhygienic'
- Digvijay Singh: My Sanatan dharma is for unity, theirs for division
- Real estate, vehicle sales pick up in Mumbai this Akshaya Tritiya
- Anand Dighe Pratishthan's website to be launched
- Mumbai: No shelter yet for 35 pets caged in Virar flat
- Chairman, trustees in battle over BPP's place in all-India Parsi body
- Mumbai Crime: IT employee hacks into colleague's bank details, steals Rs 3 lakh
- Mumbai: HC orders state to provide woman, boyfriend with security
- Mumbai: Show-cause notices to civic bodies over polluted rivers
- 79-year old woman from Pune lived her whole life without electricity
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Guess how much Meghan Markle's pregnancy cost?