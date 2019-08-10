Hamid maker Aijaz Khan: This win for me is bittersweet

bollywood

Hamid explores the bond between an eight-year-old boy and a CRPF trooper and has been named Best Urdu Film at the 66th National Film Awards.

A still from Hamid. The image has been sourced from mid-day archives

Hamid maker Aijaz Khan said, "My film is about giving peace and dialogue a second chance. In a conflict zone, it's about seeing and understanding both points of view, without any judgement, based on prejudices. All the main characters are fractured souls set against a hopeless situation. They are seeking peace and solace."

The filmmaker further added, "What I saw and experienced there was contrary to what I had heard and read sitting miles away in Bombay. Spending my time in Kashmir with the people there made me realize just how welcoming and warm they were. They were a big part of making this film happen."

"This win for me is bittersweet because my little Hamid (Talha Reshi) who has also won an award is not reachable as the phone lines are jammed in Kashmir. It is his moment of glory as well and I wish I could share it with him right now. The valley has been in turmoil and on the brink of despair since years. I hope fervently that peace and stability is achieved and the people of Kashmir heal," Khan concluded.

