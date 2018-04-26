Hannah Spearritt making EastEnders return

EastEnders bosses have announced that former Spearritt will be reprising her role as Kandice for a few episodes later this year

The character Kandice is making a comeback to EastEnders. Actress Hannah Spearritt will portray the role. EastEnders bosses have announced that former Spearritt will be reprising her role as Kandice for a few episodes later this year, reports express.co.uk. She first appeared on the show last year. She starred as wealthy Kandice who is the noticeably different sister to Karen Taylor, played by Lorraine Stanley. Spearritt only appeared in two episodes as she helped out her sibling with some money woes.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever