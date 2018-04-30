Hansal Mehta: Surprised at demand for Bose: Dead/Alive's second season

Overwhelmed by the warm response to Bose: Dead/Alive, director Hansal Mehta reveals that the next instalment is in the works



Rajkummar Rao in Bose: Dead/Alive

Even as Hansal Mehta has announced his fifth film with Rajkummar Rao, the filmmaker revealed to mid-day that he is simultaneously working on the next season of Bose: Dead/Alive. The ALTBalaji web series that saw Rao play Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, received rave reviews when it was streamed late last year. It is this widespread appreciation that has sent Mehta back to the writing board.

"We are scripting the second season of Bose: Dead/Alive. I am pleasantly surprised to see the kind of demand there is for the second season of the show. We will embark on it once the material is ready," said Hansal Mehta.



Hansal Mehta

While the last season ended with Bose's family and colleagues speculating if the leader had staged his own death in 1945, the latest instalment is likely to reinforce the theory. "It's a popular theory that Netaji died in captivity in Russia, and not in a plane crash in 1945. The season will trace the events that suggest that he was in Russia till 1968," said a source.

Production house insiders suggest that the latest season will go on floors later this year. "It's a series that requires extensive research. The writers are trying to verify other theories that surround Netaji's death. The streaming platform is hoping to release the second season by early next year," added the source.

