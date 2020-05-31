Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic all set to become parents, actress shares heartfelt post

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have taken to their Instagram accounts to share a fantastic piece of news with all their fans and followers. The couple is all set to become parents and both have written a heartfelt and emotional note to express their feelings.

Natasa and Hardik, both shared the same collage of pictures and talking about the first image of the post, the Indian cricketer could be seen posing with Natasa with his hand on her baby bump, and the Serbian actress couldn't take her eyes off Pandya in the picture.

This is what she wrote along with sharing some unseen pictures with him- "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Actress Adah Sharma had this to write- "Congratsssssss,"(sic) followed by a heart emoji.

That's not all, Krystle D'Souza wrote- "Congratulations!!! Best news everrr" (sic). Abhay Deol had this to say- OMG! Congratulations!!!!!" (sic) and Priyank Sharma commented- "CONGRATULATIONS to you both, it's adorable !!" (sic)

On January 1 this year, Pandya had taken to his Instagram account to announce his engagement with Natasa.

