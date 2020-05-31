Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic all set to become parents, actress shares heartfelt post
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are all set to become parents and both of them have taken to Instagram to share this great news with their fans with a heartfelt note!
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have taken to their Instagram accounts to share a fantastic piece of news with all their fans and followers. The couple is all set to become parents and both have written a heartfelt and emotional note to express their feelings.
Natasa and Hardik, both shared the same collage of pictures and talking about the first image of the post, the Indian cricketer could be seen posing with Natasa with his hand on her baby bump, and the Serbian actress couldn't take her eyes off Pandya in the picture.
This is what she wrote along with sharing some unseen pictures with him- "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes." (sic)
Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Actress Adah Sharma had this to write- "Congratsssssss,"(sic) followed by a heart emoji.
That's not all, Krystle D'Souza wrote- "Congratulations!!! Best news everrr" (sic). Abhay Deol had this to say- OMG! Congratulations!!!!!" (sic) and Priyank Sharma commented- "CONGRATULATIONS to you both, it's adorable !!" (sic)
On January 1 this year, Pandya had taken to his Instagram account to announce his engagement with Natasa.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are the new lovebirds that have taken the internet by storm. Though the duo is not enough lovey-dovey on social media, they do share some mushy posts on Instagram. Cute, isn't it? All pictures/Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's Instagram account.
From sharing major throwback pictures to posing as they look into each other's eyes, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's loved-up posts are enough to spread some positivity and love at this difficult time.
Bollywood beauty Natasa Stankovic and ace cricketer Hardik Pandya surprised the whole world when they announced their engagement in the new year. Natasa keeps on sharing throwback pictures, and this one, donned a black monokini, the actress posed with fiance Hardik.
Hardik Pandya proposed to DJ Wale Babu fame actress Natasa on a yacht and made their relationship official. Ever since then a lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple. This not only shocked the world but also gave some major couple goals to many.
While posing for this one, Natasa Stankovic extended her love and wishes to birthday Hardik Pandya before making it official. The post read, "To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP, God bless you"
As the country is under lockdown, Hardik Pandya shared a picture which saw Natasa Stankovic, brother Krunal and sister-in-law Pankhuri. The post read, "What a fun session with my babies [sic]"
Kudos to this beautiful couple and their adorable love story!
Natasa Stankovic has been giving out some major homebound goals with fiance Hardik Pandya. The duo is spending much-needed time together before getting hitched. We have pictures
