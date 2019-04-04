IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya hits the helicopter shot in front of Dhoni at Wankhede

Published: Apr 04, 2019, 12:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 25 runs of a mere 8 balls and the highlight of the cameo was the huge 100-metre long helicopter shot which he hit for a six.

MS Dhoni smiles after seeing Hardik Pandya's helicopter shot (Pic/ Twitter)

Hardik Pandya was characteristically quirky as well as breathtaking and the highlight was the helicopter shot in front of its synonym, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as Mumbai Indians humbled Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in the IPL 2019. 

Mumbai Indians were struggling to even get close to the 150-run mark against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede but that was before Hardik Pandya came into bat. Read full story

Many people would remember MS Dhoni hitting the same shot at the Wankhede, 8 years back on April 2, 2011, to lift the World Cup trophy. So it gave a nostalgic feeling when the best all-rounder in the country at the moment Hardik Pandya hit the same shot to send the ball into the stands.

Twitter went berserk as Hardik Pandya emulated MS Dhoni's helicopter shot:

