IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya hits the helicopter shot in front of Dhoni at Wankhede

Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 25 runs of a mere 8 balls and the highlight of the cameo was the huge 100-metre long helicopter shot which he hit for a six.

MS Dhoni smiles after seeing Hardik Pandya's helicopter shot (Pic/ Twitter)

Hardik Pandya was characteristically quirky as well as breathtaking and the highlight was the helicopter shot in front of its synonym, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as Mumbai Indians humbled Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in the IPL 2019.

Mumbai Indians were struggling to even get close to the 150-run mark against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede but that was before Hardik Pandya came into bat. Read full story

Many people would remember MS Dhoni hitting the same shot at the Wankhede, 8 years back on April 2, 2011, to lift the World Cup trophy. So it gave a nostalgic feeling when the best all-rounder in the country at the moment Hardik Pandya hit the same shot to send the ball into the stands.

Twitter went berserk as Hardik Pandya emulated MS Dhoni's helicopter shot:

Hardik Pandya plays MS Dhoni 's Trademark 'Helicopter' shot in #MIvCSK match



MS Dhoni : pic.twitter.com/jXaRwZvyHr — Raghav (@comedibanda) April 4, 2019

MS Dhoni Reacts As Hardik Pandya Pulls Off A Perfect 'Helicopter Shot'. MI 170/5. CSK133/8. Hardik is looking dangerous, scoring in very good pace. pic.twitter.com/gDMtWokJG6 — Gaurav (@Gaurav23920400) April 4, 2019

Oh no! Copy cat Helicopter Shot in front of Ms Dhoni, By Hardik Pandya. See the Reacttion of Dhoni as this Shot is his Trade Mark Only. KKRao pic.twitter.com/OPSmGrydcM — k kumar rao (@kkrao3107K) April 4, 2019

That helicopter shot sixer from Hardik Pandya with Dhoni behind the stumps. ðÂÂÂ

this man made difference between both sides #MIvCSK ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/qVeVXNB5gI — Chowkidar Abhishek Pathak ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ ðÂÂÂï¸Â (@iAbhishekPathak) April 3, 2019

That helicopter shot sixer from Hardik Pandya with Dhoni behind the stumps. ðÂÂÂ

this man made difference between both sides #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/lF6MeqhnmG — imhrushiðÂÂÂ (@imhrushi45) April 3, 2019

I do not know why DRDO needed Anti-Satellite Missiles when we had Hardik Pandya's helicopter shot to do the same level of damage. #MIvCSK — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) April 3, 2019

The BCCI should investigate Hardik Pandya for the blatant plagiarism of the helicopter shot. — CS Amudhan (@csamudhan) April 3, 2019

Dhoni's helicopter shot will be continuous ..

Even after dhoni's retirement...



What A shot by hardik pandya — D B shinde (@DBshinde4) April 3, 2019

