Harsh Goenka shares viral video of backflip on edge of a cliff, can't decide to admire or call the act stupid

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Tuesday took to the micro-blogging site to share an old viral video that left many surprised and stunned at the same time. The breathtaking video shows a young man performing a backflip while standing on the edge of a cliff.

Just wondering if his act is to be admired or considered as stupidity !pic.twitter.com/HLsqAy6UBY — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 16, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Harsha Goenka shared the viral video with his 1.5 million followers. Goenka, who seems to be impressed as well as surprised at the same time by the stunt said, "Just wondering if his act is to be admired or considered as stupidity!" Wondering why? Well, in the 14-seconds video clip, a young man donning black and white T-shirt and red shorts, paired with a hat can be seen standing at the edge of a cliff.

Maha Stupidity of Export Quality!!

This clip should be used as part of an Anti-Weed advert! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 17, 2020

As the video keeps playing, the man is seen performing a daredevil backflip and he aces it with ease. After performing the deadly act, the young man is seen showing a victory sign as he is all smiles for the camera. Although it was an old video, it garnered a lot of interest after businessman Harsh Goenka shared the video by posing an indirect question to his followers.

Utter stupidity. — Shreyasi Goenka (@anvivud) June 16, 2020

Since being shared online by Goenka, the viral video has garnered over 65,000 views and nearly 2,000 likes with hundreds of followers posting various comments. Among the first to comment was singer Adnan Sami, who quickly reponded to Goenka's tweet and said, "Maha Stupidity of Export Quality!" The singer further suggested that the video should be used as part of an anti-weed advertisement to which the chairman of RPG Enterprises said, "Yes. Good idea."

Sir, he has the CEAT confidence. Must be wearing shoes made from CEAT tyre. — Devidas Patil (@TheDSPatil) June 16, 2020

One user wrote, "Sir, he has the CEAT confidence. Must be wearing shoes made from CEAT tyre," while a second user commented, "He doesnt know the concept of risk vs return." A third user said, "Definitely it needs to be admired," while a fourth user cautioned, "His family can only give the honest answer."

The heart-stopping video was originally shared on TikTok last year where it garnered nearly 30 million views and over 20,000 comments.

Here's how netizens reacted to the breathtaking video:

That guy must have practised for years, unless he is confident he wouldn’t be attempting. He didn’t stand back where he started. He knows what he was doing. Not stupid — swapna (@swapna1822) June 16, 2020

I wouldn't dare stand anywhere close to that edge, let alone do a flip. If I call him stupid, it would be because I don't have it in me to do what he did.. but if I call him brave, that would be encouraging recklessness. — shaju abraham (@abby1703) June 16, 2020

It’s scary ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — sanjiv (@sanjiv_ghy) June 16, 2020

This is stupidly at it's peak. — Md Tahir (@md_tahir_) June 16, 2020

Definitely it needs to be admired ðÂÂÂÂ¥ — All i need is..... (@FaithinRam) June 16, 2020

Besides sharing the amazing video, Harsh Goenka also shared another post on depression and mental health issues a day after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. According to the police's prelimiray report, the actor is believed to have taken the drastic step after battling depression for a few months.

“What people never understand is that #depression isn’t about the outside; it’s about the inside.”

Just turn this photo upside down! pic.twitter.com/5saQYlXaAq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 15, 2020

While sharing a picture which had the words "I'm fine" written on a wooden material, Goenka asked people to turn the photo upside down to get its true message, which read, "Save me." "What people never understand is that #depression isn't about the outside; it's about the inside," Goenka said while tweeting the picture.

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news