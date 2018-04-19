Harshvardhan Kapoor battles sickness for shoot

Caught in the grip of fever and a throat infection, Harshvardhan Kapoor reached on the sets of his film, Bhavesh Joshi



Lauded for his performance in his debut, Mirzya, Harshvardhan Kapoor has been in news for the tremendous amount of prep work he put in for his upcoming projects, one of them being Vikramaditya Motwane's, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Recently caught in the grip of fever and a throat infection, Harshvardhan Kapoor learned that he was required to shoot a few portions for the highly anticipated vigilante drama. However, adamant to not cancel on the shoot, the dedicated actor did not want his ill health to interfere with the forthcoming film.

A source informed about it and said, "Harshvardhan means to give his all to this film. Even with the sudden nature of his illness, he wanted no special adjustments to be made for him. He was on a dose of heavy antibiotics but has reached on the sets of his next."

The teaser of the film was released a few days ago and has been received well. Titled 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', the film will feature Harshvardhan donning a mask and playing a superhero to people. Whether he will possess some superpowers or not is yet to be determined.

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film will have some intense action sequences and hand-combat scenes. The film revolves around a young man's quest for revenge and the discovery that he is destined for much bigger things.

The film releases on May 25, 2018.

