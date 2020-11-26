Has Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan found love again in this person?

Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was always open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, and she said she never intended to hide anything. "I wasn't trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting and so I posted it," Ira told IANS when asked about her decision to be open about her relationship status.

This interview happened a while ago, and now, buzz is that Ira and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare are a twosome. What is lending credence to rumours is the social media banter between them. Aamir Khan's daughter is said to have bonded over workouts. Earlier, Ira had admitted to seeing musician Mishaal Kirpalani, as stated above, but they went their separate ways in 2019.

Nupur had even taken to his Instagram account and shared a picture with Ira on the occasion of Diwali

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, Euripides' Medea. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea, and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

