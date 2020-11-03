Ira Khan opens up about being sexually abused: My parents got me out of the situation

Ira Khan has opened up about being sexually abused when she was 14 years old. In a video posted on Instagram, Aamir Khan's daughter said, "When I was 14, I was sexually harassed. That was slightly an odd situation as I didn't know what that person was doing and if they knew what they were doing. It wasn't happening every day. So it took me a year to be sure that they knew what they are doing and that is what they are doing."

She said, "My parents got myself out of the situation. Once I was out of the situation, I didn't feel bad anymore. I wasn't scared. I felt like this is not happening to me anymore and it's over. And I moved on. It was not something that has scarred me for life and something that could make me feel bad."

"I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than 'I don't know'. It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren't something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about," she continued.

Last month, the star daughter revealed that she was diagnosed with clinical depression. While talking about the factors that could have possibly contributed to it, she said, "My parents' divorce had no role to play in traumatising me. They are still friends and perfect parents. So that can't be the reason," she added.

