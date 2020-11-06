Has Athiya Shetty confirmed her relationship with KL Rahul? Actress' Instagram story raises eyebrows

There's tattle about Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul being more than just good friends. It is said that the two met through common pals earlier this year and hit it off well. Athiya and KL Rahul sparked off rumours that they are in a relationship after they were spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven't made it official yet but their frequent public appearances together have got the tongues wagging.

On Thursday, November 5, the Hero actress celebrating her birthday. Making her day extra special. In the picture, Athiya can be seen resting her head on the cricketer's shoulder as he clicks a selfie. The picture screams love all over. "Happy birthday, mad child (sic)", he captioned the picture. Take a look:

To make the matter more interesting, Athiya re-shared the same picture on her Instagram handle. Although, the actress didn't captioned it, but the picture itself speaks a complete story. Take a look:

In April, when KL Rahul turned 28, Athiya shared a picture with him on her Instagram handle. along with a white heart emoji and wrote: "Happy birthday, my person. @rahulkl." To which, Rahul replied with three heart emojis.

Rumours about them seeing each other began last year after the cricketer posted an adorable picture, recreating a scene of Athiya's dad Suneil Shetty's film, Hera Pheri and captioned it: "Hello, Devi Prasad?"

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's social media banter during the lockdown is also providing ample fodder to Bollywood's gossip mills. A couple of months back, Athiya had posted a series of snapshots in an oversized white shirt while on a video call with her bestie.

She captioned it, "Party of two with @sashajairam (sic)." The cricketer appeared to be more interested in what she was wearing. He quickly commented, "Nice shirt (sic)," with a shush emoji.

Netizens were convinced that she was wearing Rahul's shirt. The emoji was a clear giveaway.

Recently, dad Suniel Shetty reacted to rumours of daughter Athiya dating Rahul. He told IANS, "I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it's true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don't know, how can you ask me?"

Talking about Athiya Shetty, she made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's film, Hero (2015). She was later seen in Arjun Kapoor's Mubarakan (2017). The actress made her last on-screen appearance opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Well, let's wait to see if Athiya and Rahul will make this relationship official!

