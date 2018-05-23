Has WWE star John Cena kissed and made up with his his ex-fiancee Nikki Bella?

WWE champ John Cena reunites with long-time love Nikki Bella after cancelling big Mexico wedding plan last month



Just four weeks after calling time on their relationship, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champ John Cena and Total Divas reality star Nikki Bella are on the road to reconciliation. According to a report in People magazine, the couple, who began dating in 2012 and were supposed to walk down the aisle in Mexico this month, never planned to end their relationship and instead just wanted to call off their big day because something, "didn't feel right".

"They're basically back together. This was never really about ending their relationship. It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretence. Nikki was pretending she was okay with not having a kid and John was pretending he absolutely wouldn't budge on that point. They both got a wake-up call once they cancelled the wedding, and they both realised they could fix what was broken," a source said.

Meanwhile, Nikki is positive that she can make things work with John Cena once again. "John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life. I think there is hope. I just want both of us to live the rest of our lives happy," she said.

