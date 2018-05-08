Have Karan Malhotra and Karan Johar parted ways?

YRF has signed a three-film deal with Karan Malhotra. Shamshera is their first collaboration



Karan Malhotra and Karan Johar

Tongues have been wagging that Karan Malhotra has had a fallout with mentor Karan Johar and moved to the YRF camp, which has signed a three-film deal with him. Shamshera is their first collaboration.

Malhotra had been working on KJo's film, Shuddhi, for long. The film went through a change of cast from Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor to Salman Khan and later Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, but failed to take off. Malhotra then decided to move on from Dharma camp.

Shamshera is set to go on the floors at the end of this year and shooting will wrap up by mid-2019. Ranbir's last two outings with YRF were Bachna Ae Haseeno and Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates