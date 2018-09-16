Have Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani called off their relationship?

bollywood

After being rumoured to be in a relationship for several years, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have apparently called it quits

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

One of Bollywood's thickest relationship, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's love affair seemed to be an example for many. However, the rumor mills are abuzz that the duo has parted ways and are no longer seeing each other. According to a Filmfare report, it is Tiger Shroff's growing proximity towards his Student of The Year 2 co-actress Tara Sutaria. Not just this, apparently, Disha Patani has also started seeing someone else. Therefore, the couple headed for splitsville reports the publication.

Tiger and Disha have appeared in a music video together, and their impeccable chemistry on and off screen is unbeatable. The duo's recently released film, Baaghi 2 shattered box office records, and their pairing was loved by the audience. Disha has always been an integral part of Tiger Shroff's family. Her chemistry with Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff was pretty well and was visible on their respective social media accounts.

Just a few months ago, Tiger and Disha had taken off on a vacation to Maldives. Not just this, Disha also accompanied Tiger's family to various tours. Disha and Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff share a very strong bond. Whenever Krishna is in India, she is seen for brunches, luncheon, and dinners with the dimpled beauty.

Although Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff never really made their relationship public or were vocal about it, their dinner date and public appearances together were enough as a testimony to their relationship.

Let's wait for either of them to speak about the authenticity of this report.

