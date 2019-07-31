Have you seen Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani's childhood picture?

bollywood

It was Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani's birthday yesterday, i.e. on July 30. The '83 actor shared an adorable photo of his sister on social media. Take a look

(Left) Ranveer Singh with sister Ritika Bhavnani (Right) Childhood picture of Ritika Bhavnani (Pic/Ranveer Singh's Instagram Account)

Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani turned a year older on July 30, 2019. Singh is very close to his sister and considers her as a second mother to him. Ranveer always shares loving messages to his sister on Instagram time and again and on her special day, he shared a throwback picture of Ritika and it's beyond adorable.

Ranveer Singh shared a childhood photo of Ritika Bhavnani, where the latter is seen chilling on a beach bed in a swimsuit, putting a sweet smile on her face. Along with the picture, Ranveer wrote: Pretty much sums it up #happybirthday Didi I love you @riticulousness

Check out Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram post here:

Here's another throwback picture of Ritika Bhavnani that Ranveer Singh had shared on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This one's cute too! Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Didi â¤ðð½ #rakhi #throwback A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onAug 7, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83. The film is based on Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in the film. The movie also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

The team is shooting in England currently and the sets of '83 recently had Sunil Gavaskar. Sharing a happy picture of the team with the guest on Instagram, Kabir Khan wrote alongside the picture, "The little master came to see us play cricket in England".

The picture shows Ranveer dressed in a black jacket and hugging the cricket star tightly as Kabir, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mini Mathur all posed together to give a perfect picture. Bhasin will essay Gavaskar's role in the flick.

Watch this space for more updates on Ranveer Singh and his upcoming film'83.

