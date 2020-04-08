Have you seen this childhood picture of Rhea and Sonam Kapoor?

The Kapoor sisters are back to (again) give us some serious sibling goals. The girls are known to paint their social media account with some adorable pictures of them. Apart from sharing moments of them chilling out together, the stars regularly take a dive into their family album and fish out some cute childhood memories of them.

This time, it's Rhea's turn to put up a throwback picture. In the photograph, the sister duo could be seen holding hands. Both of them can be seen with ponytails and wearing white-and-purple frocks. Sharing it with fans, Rhea wrote, “Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse (sic)". Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) onApr 7, 2020 at 5:59am PDT

Last month, when Rhea celebrated her birthday Sonam flooded her Instagram stories with their pictures together and also posted a solo picture of the birthday girl. From her party to fashion outings to her candid pictures to their airport looks, the stories had all.

Rhea and Sonam own a fashion label called Rheason and the former has also turned producer and made the very successful Veere Di Wedding in 2018. She now has plans to take the story of the four spirited friends forward and make a sequel.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last release, The Zoya Factor, failed at the box-office. This Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, could only manage lifetime collections of around Rs. 4.90 crores. Before this, she was seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. On the work front, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind.

