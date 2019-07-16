Have you seen this rare childhood photo of Masaba Gupta?

famous-personalities

Here's a cute childhood photo of the exotic beauty, Masaba Gupta and she looks aww-dorable!

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta, a Mumbai-based designer's latest post on Instagram is aww-dorable! The exotic beauty took to a social media website, Instagram to share a throwback picture from her childhood and it is the cutest thing you will see today on the internet. Check out the post below!

Masaba Gupta shared this childhood picture captioning it as ''I hope you never fear those mountains in the distance... #notetomyyoungerself.' She looks adorable in the picture posing innocently with a head full of gorgeous curls. This picture reveals a cuter side of the budding designer who has grown up to be hot and classy.

Masaba Gupta is a budding fashion designer and her amazing style can be defined as a blend of traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand. This bold beauty was born to the Indian actress Neena Gupta and the West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards. Her shows create a lot of stir and chatter on social media and she is credited to be the first Indian designer to do an Instagram show. Masaba Gupta also claims that most of her sales around 60 per cent happen through WhatsApp. She specializes in styling women in ethnic wear using various fabrics like silk, chiffon and cotton blending with rich embroidery work.

Recently, House of Masaba, has made a mark in the fashion industry in a short span of time. The label leads in the spaces of resort wear and destination wedding wear and has been exponentially growing in India and international circuits. So far, it has 11 EBO stores in India and retail footprint in the UK, US and Dubai. House of Masaba is the go-to fashion house to collaborate with for top brands. The label led by Masaba Gupta, who is the creative director, has picked up multiple awards as well. The company plans to use the funds to scale the infrastructure and distribution network. House of Masaba is looking at raising a bigger round later this year in order to establish a stronger retail foothold, domestically and internationally.

"After being in the business of fashion for 10 years, it was the right time to bring on board institutional investors. I believe that the brand has immense scalability, both domestically and internationally. The idea was to partner with entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled businesses in the country. - Masaba Gupta, Creative Director and Founder, House of Masaba.

"We have grown bootstrapped from 3 to 11 stores in the last 3 years. This round would enable us to continue this growth momentum, quadruple our production capacity, strengthen our team and expand our retail footprint across the country," said Sagar Chhabra, CEO, House of Masaba.

