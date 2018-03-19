Health: Should you follow Pop queen Beyonce's 44 days vegan diet? Experts weigh in

Pop queen Beyonce has turned vegan for 44 days. Should you follow her short-term plan?

Celebs obsessions with diets always manage to rock the fitness world. And when the person in question is Beyonce, the world stops and listens. The musician recently announced on social media that she plans to go vegan for 44 days to get in shape for Coachella music festival, and has urged her fans to do so as well.

Veganism being a lifestyle more than a fad diet raised various questions, such as would she stop wearing leather? But the most debated point is, is it worth it following a plant-based diet for a short period?



"I don't think anybody needs to be on a fad diet as you don't have a quick fix, ever. How you can use a fad diet smartly is when you are on a tailor-made plan for a year, where you watch what you eat. And for people following diets based on Internet knowledge, when you do not apply your basics of nutrition, anything that you do will not last you for good," says nutritionist Karishma Chawla. She adds that when you finally plan to end the diet, you end up feasting as you have deprived your body.



Most fad diets are either low on protein or carbohydrates. This can lead to muscle breakdown if not followed well. And the lack of protein will also mess with your hair, skin and nails. "When your body is low on carbohydrates, it attacks the muscles to break it down and use protein for energy. This will bring down your basal metabolic rate. When you start eating regular food, you see a yo-yo effect - you put on double the weight you have lost. This is a complete abuse of the body," says Chawla. Such imbalanced diet plans also eventually lead to low immunity.

"Food is not something to experiment with to attend an event or till you fit in a bikini; it's a lifelong relationship. Your well-being depends on it, and we can't twist and turn food for short term gains. It's dangerous to follow fad diets for longer periods," says nutrition consultant and author Pooja Makhija. One might see results such as weight loss, better skin; stamina and bowel movements, but these are short-lived.The best way is to approach food plans as a lifestyle so you have one kind of a body.

"If I use pure petrol or diesel for my car for 44 days and shift to adulterated fuel later, it won't make a difference. It's the same for your body," says Makhija. Instead, increase your workout to improve your body's capacity before the event. Here's a look at popular fad diets and their effects on your body.

Paleo

This diet involves eating like our ancestors did, opting for grass-fed meats, fruit and veggies and other whole foods like nuts and seeds, anything that can be gathered or hunted.

Not meant for

People with very low energy levels.

Pros

Helps you detox extra salt and refined carbs post a binge period or festive eating season.

Cons

Difficult to follow in today.

Trial period

A maximum of three days under supervision.



Keto diet

It's a low-carb high-fat diet where your body depends on the ketones in your liver for energy. It was initially used as part of epilepsy treatment and was never a part of a fitness plan.

Not meant for

People suffering from acidity, migraine and diabetics.

Pros

It's a more adequate protein diet compared to other diets as the fat helps maintain a certain amount of energy level. It's a quick fat-loss plan.

Cons

It's an imbalanced plan. eating too much wrong fat such as bacon, cream and sweets will lead to high cholesterol levels. One should cook in olive oil or sparingly use coconut oil instead and cut down the fat from cheese and butter, and add nuts to meals.

Trial period

One to two months

GM diet

This diet is high on fibre and extremely low on carbohydrates.

Not meant for

Growing children, teenagers, diabetics.

Pros

A sense of achievement after the completion of a strict period.

Cons

Chances of short-term weight reduction due to

muscle loss.

Trial period

Seven days.



Vegan

Only plant-based food items, this excludes dairy.

Pros

Weight loss, improves stamina and skin, helps you feel healthy.

Cons

For those used to animal protein, it's difficult to jump to plant protein. This is true of the West where the diet is largely non-veg. Turning vegan suddenly might lead to fatigue., and insufficient vitamins result in hairfall, and cramps can occur too. In fact, 44 days should be a transition period to turn to veganism.

Trial period

It's a lifestyle, not a fad diet.

