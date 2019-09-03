Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers lash city amid Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

mumbai-rains

Ganesh festival in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra begins on a wet note; rains are likely to intensify in the next 48 hours, says IMD

After a night of festivities, the city woke up to a wet Tuesday morning with heavy downpour at various parts of Mumbai. The rains are likely to play spoilsport during the ongoing Ganesh festival, the weather department forecasted after monitoring the intensity of the showers.

The Regional Meteorological Department has warned the likeliness of heavy rains at isolated places for the next 48 hours and heavy to very heavy showers for the next 72 hours in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. On the other hand, the Indian Meteorological Department also has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the Konkan region.

Due to strong winds blowing over the western-central and south-east Arabian Sea at 45-55 kilometres per hour, fishermen had been advised by the IMD against venturing into the sea.

According to the private weather service, Skymet, the rains are less likely to hamper the festive mood of Mumbaikars as the showers would keep the weather pleasant in the evenings and the maximum temperatures are likely to settle at around 30 degree Celsius.

