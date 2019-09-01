IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Palghar and others districts of Maharashtra

mumbai-rains

It said that Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours

This picture has been used for representational purpose

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, Mumbai has received moderate to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. According to the weather agency, the reason for these showers is the presence of a Cyclonic Circulation is over South Gujarat coast and a Cyclonic Circulation lies over Odisha and adjoining areas. According to IMD, the region is likely to receive more rainfall in next 2-3 days due to the active west coast moving towards south Konkan and further. Besides, heavy spells are likely in parts of Akola, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, and along the coast. Panvel recorded 13 cm rainfall and latest satellite picture indicates active west coast move towards south Konkan and further.

IMD Mumbai: Moderate to heavy rainfall recorded in last 24 hours in Mumbai and around Mumbai. Panvel recorded 13 cm rainfall. Latest satellite picture indicates active west coast move towards south Konkan and further. Conditions are likely to prevail for next 2-3 days. pic.twitter.com/sio9DvFkfK — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

The weather forecast also predicted that these conditions are likely to prevail for next 2-3 days. The India Meteorological Department, Mumbai predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in many districts in Maharashtra. According to news agency, ANI, IMD predicted that Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. Further predictions have been made for September 2 wherein isolated places in Raigad district likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Nowcast for #Mumbai: Spells of moderate #rain and thunder shower would occur at some places over Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Raigad, Ghodbandar, Borivali, Goregaon, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Thane during next 2-4 hours. #MumbaiRains — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 31, 2019

According to the private weather forecast, Skymet, the Cyclonic Circulation persisting over Saurashtra region is now tilting southwards with height and the Monsoon surge is expected to become active over Goa and Konkan including parts of Mumbai and suburbs. Light to moderate showers are likely to lash the city of Mumbai during the next two to three days. The possibility of a couple of sharp showers for a very short duration cannot be ruled out. The private weather forecast also predicted that the rain intensity may be heavy in some parts between September 3 and 5. However, very heavy downpour are ruled out from Mumbai and rains will not be as heavy to have caused any problems in terms of intense flooding or waterlogging.

With inputs from ANI

