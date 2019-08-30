Mumbai Rains: Water stock at 96 per cent, one month of monsoon still remains

mumbai-rains

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a water stock of about 96 per cent, the month of September's monsoon will decide if the city will go scot-free without any water cut or not. When the city witnessed a good amount of rainfall last year during months of June and July, the dry spell of August and September led to the sufferings of the citizens.

However, not willing to take any such chances and with the IMD predicting a monsoon filled Ganeshotsav, the BMC hopes to announce a water-cut free year. However, while the sources said it would be too early in the day to decide on this, a stock of the water situation will only be taken by October 1.

"The BMC generally heavily depends on the months of July and August but the last ten days have been more or less dry in respect to rainfall," said an officer. The city was reeling under a 10 per cent water cut until last month which is now 96 per cent of 14.47 lakh million litres and needs to be maintained up till September, revealed sources.

One of the officials said, "The planning of water supply is done from October 1 to July 31, and there is still a month of the monsoon season left for us to take any decision." Additional Municipal Commissioner, Praveen Darade, said, "The water stock looks good today but the decision over whether there will be no water cut for the year, will only be decided by October."

