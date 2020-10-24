Search

Helping hand: Shah Rukh Khan provides 2,000 PPE kits to frontline warriors in Chhattisgarh

Updated: 24 October, 2020 11:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Actor Rajshri Deshpande helped the state connect with Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan provided 2,000 PPE kits to frontline warriors in Chhattisgarh. State minister T S Singh Deo tweeted to laud King Khan's gesture.

He wrote, "Your generosity has inspired many more to protect our healthcare heroes." The superstar responded, "We are all trying to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times."

Actor Rajshri Deshpande helped the state connect with Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation.

On the work front, sources say Shah Rukh Khan will portray a double role of father-son with clashing ideals in South filmmaker Atlee's actioner. "The two characters are a generation apart. At the heart of the actioner is the father-son relationship, which is fractured by their polarising worldviews. The father is a senior R&AW agent, who is on a mission to capture his gangster son," the source told mid-day.

First Published: 24 October, 2020 11:17 IST

