Helping hand: Shah Rukh Khan provides 2,000 PPE kits to frontline warriors in Chhattisgarh

Shah Rukh Khan provided 2,000 PPE kits to frontline warriors in Chhattisgarh. State minister T S Singh Deo tweeted to laud King Khan's gesture.

He wrote, "Your generosity has inspired many more to protect our healthcare heroes." The superstar responded, "We are all trying to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times."

Sir, We all are trying in whatever capacity we can to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times. Wishing you the best with these endeavors too. https://t.co/pZT3kv7yle — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 22, 2020

Actor Rajshri Deshpande helped the state connect with Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation.

On the work front, sources say Shah Rukh Khan will portray a double role of father-son with clashing ideals in South filmmaker Atlee's actioner. "The two characters are a generation apart. At the heart of the actioner is the father-son relationship, which is fractured by their polarising worldviews. The father is a senior R&AW agent, who is on a mission to capture his gangster son," the source told mid-day.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news