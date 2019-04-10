Hera Pheri 3 delayed again; Indra Kumar moves on to actioner with Ajay Devgn

bollywood

With Hera Pheri 3 apparently put on back-burner, director Indra Kumar moves on to actioner with Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn

The success of Total Dhamaal behind him, director Indra Kumar was to collaborate with Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3. The third edition of the laugh riot — that has been plagued with several hurdles over the past five years — would see Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reprise their memorable roles.

However, mid-day has learnt that the Firoz Nadiadwala production has been pushed again. On his part, the director has moved on to another project that will see him reuniting with Total Dhamaal star Ajay Devgn.



A still from Hera Pheri

Reveals a trade source, "Indra was set to take Hera Pheri 3 on floors by year-end. But the film has hit another roadblock as the dates of the cast members are apparently not working out. Since the comedy does not seem to be happening anytime soon, the director has set his sights on another story."

While mid-day had earlier reported that Kumar was keen on taking the Dhamaal franchise forward with the fourth instalment, the source adds that the actor-director jodi is in discussion for an actioner. "The fourth instalment of Dhamaal is on the cards, but it won't happen right now. Indra has discussed the concept of an action-drama fare with Ajay.



Indra Kumar

The actor has liked the idea and agreed to it in principle. Since the star's date diary is full with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and SS Rajamouli's RRR, this movie may go on floors only by early 2020. Indra will utilise the time to develop the script." Nadiadwala and Kumar refused to comment.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn opens up about daughter Nysa being trolled for her outfit

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates