Here is the list of 20 questions posed to Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI late has faced 20 key questions posed by the agency about his involvement in the money laundering and corruption related to the INX Media case

Ex-finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C in white shirt with glasses) leaves a court in New Delhi on August 22, 2019. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who arrested former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram posed him 20 key questions posed about his involvement in the money laundering and corruption related to the INX Media case. News agency IANS reported the questions asked were as follows...

What is the source of income of your properties abroad?

Where did money come from for purchase of properties in the UK, Spain and Malaysia?

Where did money come from for purchase of Barcelona Tennis Club?

Why did Karti receive money from British Virgin Island?

Where did you or Karti invest the money got as a bribe for INX deal?

We have evidence of your foreign-based shell companies. What is will you say about it?

How many shell companies belong to you and Karti?

What was the business or in which sectors these shell companies were dealing?

The Financial Intelligence Unit has raised queries over FDI investment of over Rs 305 crore made by three Mauritius-based companies in INX Media Pvt Ltd, then owned by Peter Mukherjea and his former wife Indrani Mukerjea. What would you speak on it?

Did your son influence various departments of FIPB?

How did you approve in your capacity as Finance Minister allowing your son Karti flouting all foreign investment rule in INX media deal?

Why did you meet Indrani Mukerjea at the north block?

Had you asked Indrani to keep in touch with Karti?

Had you met with Peter Mukerjea too?

Who are other officers in north block involved in giving clearance to INX Media at your behest?

Why didn't you turn up despite being served notice?

Where had you been since Delhi High Court turned down anticipatory bail plea till yesterday evening and whom did you meet during this time and where?

Your mobile phone was switched off during this period. Which no did you use?

Why did you leave your driver and clerk on the way back from Supreme Court yesterday (Tuesday) if your intention was not to evade arrest?

Why didn't you appear even after CBI notice?

Chidambaram spent almost a sleepless night at the agency headquarter as the questioning began just after midnight. Officials close to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that Chidambaram's formal questioning started just after 12 a.m. on Thursday with CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla himself present in the headquarters along with all top agency officials. They said most of his answers were either "ambiguous", many not "clear" and some "unanswerable".

On reaching the agency headquarters which Chidambaram himself inaugurated in 2011, the 73-year-old was first offered food by the CBI, which he refused. The crucial questioning which was the list of 20 questions related to the case that included his meeting with Indrani Mukerjea, co-founder of INX Media began post that.

Indrani Mukerjea is currently in jail for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. She has turned approver in the case and the case against Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram was built on her statement, said sources. It is learnt that Mukerjea has told the Enforcement Directorate that Chidambaram instructed them to help Karti in his businesses in exchange for the approval for foreign investment to INX Media.

The case is related to an FIR that was registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, over alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. It was when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

In this regard, in 2018, the ED had lodged a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are probing how Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram managed to get FIPB clearance in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister.

Karti was arrested on February 28, 2018, by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail. His chartered accountant, S. Bhaskararaman, was also arrested and released on bail later.

