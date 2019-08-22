Here is the list of 20 questions posed to Chidambaram
Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI late has faced 20 key questions posed by the agency about his involvement in the money laundering and corruption related to the INX Media case
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who arrested former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram posed him 20 key questions posed about his involvement in the money laundering and corruption related to the INX Media case. News agency IANS reported the questions asked were as follows...
- What is the source of income of your properties abroad?
- Where did money come from for purchase of properties in the UK, Spain and Malaysia?
- Where did money come from for purchase of Barcelona Tennis Club?
- Why did Karti receive money from British Virgin Island?
- Where did you or Karti invest the money got as a bribe for INX deal?
- We have evidence of your foreign-based shell companies. What is will you say about it?
- How many shell companies belong to you and Karti?
- What was the business or in which sectors these shell companies were dealing?
- The Financial Intelligence Unit has raised queries over FDI investment of over Rs 305 crore made by three Mauritius-based companies in INX Media Pvt Ltd, then owned by Peter Mukherjea and his former wife Indrani Mukerjea. What would you speak on it?
- Did your son influence various departments of FIPB?
- How did you approve in your capacity as Finance Minister allowing your son Karti flouting all foreign investment rule in INX media deal?
- Why did you meet Indrani Mukerjea at the north block?
- Had you asked Indrani to keep in touch with Karti?
- Had you met with Peter Mukerjea too?
- Who are other officers in north block involved in giving clearance to INX Media at your behest?
- Why didn't you turn up despite being served notice?
- Where had you been since Delhi High Court turned down anticipatory bail plea till yesterday evening and whom did you meet during this time and where?
- Your mobile phone was switched off during this period. Which no did you use?
- Why did you leave your driver and clerk on the way back from Supreme Court yesterday (Tuesday) if your intention was not to evade arrest?
- Why didn't you appear even after CBI notice?
Chidambaram spent almost a sleepless night at the agency headquarter as the questioning began just after midnight. Officials close to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that Chidambaram's formal questioning started just after 12 a.m. on Thursday with CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla himself present in the headquarters along with all top agency officials. They said most of his answers were either "ambiguous", many not "clear" and some "unanswerable".
On reaching the agency headquarters which Chidambaram himself inaugurated in 2011, the 73-year-old was first offered food by the CBI, which he refused. The crucial questioning which was the list of 20 questions related to the case that included his meeting with Indrani Mukerjea, co-founder of INX Media began post that.
Indrani Mukerjea is currently in jail for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. She has turned approver in the case and the case against Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram was built on her statement, said sources. It is learnt that Mukerjea has told the Enforcement Directorate that Chidambaram instructed them to help Karti in his businesses in exchange for the approval for foreign investment to INX Media.
The case is related to an FIR that was registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, over alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. It was when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.
In this regard, in 2018, the ED had lodged a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are probing how Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram managed to get FIPB clearance in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister.
Karti was arrested on February 28, 2018, by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail. His chartered accountant, S. Bhaskararaman, was also arrested and released on bail later.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI
Former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested in New Delhi by the CBI in connection with INX media case on Wednesday night. 73-year-old Chidambaram who made a surprise appearance at the Congress Headquarters was arrested by the CBI team soon after he reached his Jor Bagh residence
The CBI which was looking for 73-year old Chidambaram since Tuesday after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Delhi High Court managed to get a whiff of his location only when he appeared on camera at the Congress headquarters in the evening to make a press statement. The sleuths rushed to the party office, but by the time they reached, Chidambaram had already left for his residence 115-A in Jorbagh, a 10-minute distance from the party office, in a luxury sedan
Leaving no stones unturned to avoid an embarrassing situation of Tuesday when the agency failed to locate him at his bungalow, the CBI team made a strong presence today with about two dozens officers swarming the place. With a big media contingent beaming live images of the developments, the CBI team first knocked the gates to gain entry but finding no response, they nimbly scaled the nearly five-ft high walls to gain entry.
After completing arrest formalities, the CBI team had to wade through Congress supporters who had gathered outside raising slogans against the agency. Some supporters jumped on the white car in which Chidambaram was being taken to the agency headquarters
The agency had been seeking Chidambaram's "custodial interrogation" in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the grant of foreign investment clearances to INX Media when he was the finance minister. They said Chidambaram was summoned last year for questioning in the case but he remained evasive in his responses. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant P Chidambaram any protection from arrest by rejecting his plea seeking anticipatory bail. Pic/PTI
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018. Pic/PTI
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case after dramatic developments with the agency sleuths scaling walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality and Congress workers protesting outside them. All pictures/Pallav Paliwal
