Here is why Karwaan director Akarsh Khurana is feeling relieved and overwhelmed

Starring Irrfan Khan Karwaan marks the Bollywood debut of internet sensation Mithila Palkar and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan

Director Akarsh Khurana is feeling relieved and overwhelmed since the trailer of Karwaan has been loved by the audience. He shared, "It has been overwhelming. I’m relieved for now. This film is special for many reasons, and the fact that the trailer has been favourably received is the greatest encouragement we could possibly get. I hope it entices a lot of people to watch it in cinemas."

Karwaan trailer has garnered immense love and acclaim from all quarters since the trailer has been out. Karwaan trailer struck chords with the audience as soon as it was unveiled, thanks to the uniqueness and freshness of the content.

Irrfan Khan is at his quirkiest best in the trailer, the talented actor delivers dialogues that will make you laugh out loud and he delivers them in his signature style. Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar also appear brilliant in the trailer and are seen essaying their roles with confidence.

Karwaan trailer begins with Dulquer's character receiving news about his father's demise. This serious news brings up a very unique and comical twist to the story as there is a mix-up of dead bodies, which brings Dulquer's character and his best buddy played by Irrfan to meet a lot of interesting characters on their journey to Kochi.

The film which is all set for a theatrical release on 3rd August 2018, has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala and traces the lead cast's journey from Bangalore to Kochi via Ooty. Interestingly Karwaan also mark's RSVP's first theatrical release of the year and is co-produced by Priti Rathi Gupta.

Karwaan is a roller coaster ride of three different characters and how their lives get connected on an unexpected journey. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana

