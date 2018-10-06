Here's a sneak-peek into Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding attire

television

Looks like he was enjoying the scenery more than the company of his ladylove

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/princenarula

Bigg Boss 9 couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all over the news, as they are set to tie the knot on October 12. The couple has been making everything memorable by doing a pre-wedding photoshoot. Prince shared a snapshot on Instagram and wrote, "Yeh jagha bahut beautiful hai (sic)." Looks like he was enjoying the scenery more than the company of his ladylove.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding attire's sketch is also out. Take a look at the sketch here:



Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mapleleavesmedia

Prince Narula and Yuvika will have their pre-wedding festivities - haldi, mehendi and sangeet on October 11 and October 12. The report also states that the couple will hold a special reception party in Chandigarh on October 21. Chandigarh is Prince Narula's hometown. Earlier, their wedding invite had also surfaced on social media.

Take a look at the creative wedding invite here. The invitation card is created by the same company, which designed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding card.

In an earlier interaction to a publication, Yuvika had said, "We were strangers inside the Bigg Boss house. while Prince developed a strong liking for me in the beginning of our stay, I wanted to take some time. We fell in love much after the show ended. I even told him inside the house that if he is trying to be pally with me for the ratings, I am the wrong girl. However, his feelings were genuine. He would often tell me that I should talk more, as he feared that I wouldn't last for long on the show (laughs!). We are one of those few jodis whose love blossomed on the reality show. In fact, I was all set to fly off to New York for a course and changed my plans just a day prior to entering the house. Also, I had been declining their offer almost every season. I was taken by surprise when his mother came to my family with his rishta when he was still inside the house. So, in a way, Prince and I were destined to be together. I tell him jokingly that he came to Mumbai for me."

Also Read: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's Wedding Invite Is Here!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates