Here's all you need to know about doctors strike across India

Amidst the strike by doctors across the country, the Indian Medical Association is likely to send an appeal to the PM Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister demanding a stringent "central hospital protection Act" to protect doctors from attack

Mamata Banerjee. Pic/Twitter Mamata banerjee

The healthcare system in West Bengal and across the country has been hit severely for the last four days after the junior doctors began their strike in Kolkata. Cases of violence against doctors have become the new norm in our country and in several other countries, including the USA, the UK, and China.

I feel very sad that doctors across India had to strike work in protest against atrocities on doctors in W Bengal & consequently patients across India are suffering.I appeal to @Mamtaofficial to withdraw her ultimatum to the medical community & not make this a prestige issue. pic.twitter.com/bSIkVFkrLs — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 14, 2019

On June 14, 2019, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan took note of the ongoing nationwide strike over violence against doctors in West Bengal. While speaking to ANI, Vardhan appealed to the chief minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee, to not make this an issue of prestige. Furthermore, Dr. Vardhan also assured doctors that the Central government is committed to ensuring their safety.

#Health services in #WestBengal's state-run hospitals remained disrupted as protesting #doctors continued their #strike despite repeated requests by patients' families to start treatment.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/GeBWs15rc6 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 14, 2019

On June 11, 2019, a brawl took place at the state-run NRS Hospital, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there on the night of June 10. This tragic incident brought the regular services at the hospital to a standstill. The family members of the deceased patient alleged that the deceased lost his life due to medical negligence.

The family of the deceased patient thrashed a junior doctor, an intern named Paribaha Mukherjee. The junior doctor sustained serious skull injury in the attack and was immediately admitted in the intensive care unit of the Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata's Park Circus area. Later, his condition was reportedly stable.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan writes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on ongoing doctors' strike in the state, asking her to 'personally intervene to resolve the current impasse.' pic.twitter.com/nW2NpPfstF — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

Consequently, junior doctors of the hospital locked up the hospital gates stopped work at the OPD and started a 'dharna' to protest against the attack. And, since then, the health care services have taken a beating in the state for the last four days.

Dr Abesh Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee at KPC hospital Kolkata!!#SaveTheDoctors https://t.co/qdweyyM9xa pic.twitter.com/wpG1nTNSiw — Dr Dev D (@neo_natal) June 13, 2019

Delhi: Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS meets Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over violence against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/wuCfEpXhpv — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

On Friday, actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen appealed to the Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee to "change her stance a bit" and take a more humane view of the threats faced by doctors. Sen urged Banerjee to speak to the striking doctors to normalise the situation, even as the agitation saw nation-wide solidarity from AIIMS and other hospitals across states.

On the same day, the junior doctors who are on strike in Kolkata received support from doctors and medical practitioners from all across the country. Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors joined the nationwide protest. Doctors at Hyderabad Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences too held a protest march. Delhi Medical Association and Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS also called for a strike today. Besides the above-mentioned associations, the Indian Medical Council has also come out in support of the doctors. Later in the day, the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS also met Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

Kerala: Members of Indian Medical Association, Trivandrum hold protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/aOWGbqXxlx — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

Later in the day, the Calcutta High Court refused to pass any interim order on the strike by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in protest against the attack on two of their colleagues by family members of a patient. A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Suvra Ghosh asked the state government to persuade the striking doctors to resume work and provide usual services to patients. The court also directed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to apprise it of the steps taken following the attack on the junior doctors at a city hospital on Monday night.

Heinous repeated attacks on doctors across India esp WBengal have led to this situation.Govt must pass a Law to make any attack on Docs a non-bailable offence with min 12 yr jail. Draconian Clinical Establishment Act that treats Docs as criminals must be withdrawn @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/DPwV9sTb2j — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 14, 2019

On the very same day, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava filed a PIL before the Supreme Court over safety and security of government doctors across the country and sought a direction from the SC for the deployment of government security personnel at each government hospital and also to formulate strict guidelines.

Nagpur: Doctors with 'Save the Saviour' & 'Stand with NRSMCH' posters at Government Medical College, hold protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0jRGeW5qyF — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

In Mumbai, doctors at KEM hospital assembled in order to protest against the repeated violence taking place against the medical fraternity. The doctors at KEM also organised a blood donation drive in order to portray that patients mean the world to them and that the doctors breathe and live for patients.

#WATCH Resident Doctors at Raipur's Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital raise slogans of 'We Want Justice' as they protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/70BsCTmGLN — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

On June 13, 2019, chief minister Mamata Banerjee took note of the health-sector crisis in Bengal but not in a way the agitating doctors were hoping for. Mamata reached the SSKM Hospital campus around noon and ordered the striking

junior doctors to "get back to work in four hours," failing which the government would act against them, which would include

eviction from hostels. This obviously didn't go too well with the doctors who were on a strike.

Soon, #DoctorsFightBack started to trend on Twitter and netizens took to the micro-blogging site to express their concerns over the safety and security of doctors across India.

Here's how netizens and Twitterati's are supporting the doctors who are on strike across the country:

If tonight @MamataOfficial has a stroke, who is going to treat her? The same doctors she is threatening and bullying? #DoctorsFightBack — Shefali Vaidya à®·à¯Âà®Âà®ªà®¾à®²à®¿ à®µà¯Âà®¤à¯Âà®¯à®¾ à¤¶à¥Âà¤«à¤¾à¤²à¥Â à¤µà¥Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤¯ (@ShefVaidya) June 14, 2019

Years of hard work to be just worthy of that WHITE COAT. Instead of saving the public’s blood, it got stained with MY OWN #SaveTheSaviour #DoctorsFightBack #TREATUSASHUMANS pic.twitter.com/JSxtxKVIe3 — Surbhi Sandhu (@SandhuSurbhi) June 14, 2019

I stand by the Doctors who are fighting for their respect & dignity. They save our lives & are like god on ground. I strongly condemn attack on them by the goons in politics. #doctors_against_assualt #DoctorsFightBack #DidiVsDoctors #Savethedoctors pic.twitter.com/qknF5w4rIg — Er. Amit Tiwari (@amittiwari6740) June 14, 2019

#DoctorsFightBack Mamata needs to accept defeat with some level of maturity and stop behaving like a street fighter. Doctors render service to the society & have to be treated with respect. The position of a Chief Minister doesn't give a right to behave badly. Demand Apology — Raghukumar Choodamani (@C1Raghu) June 14, 2019

The IMA has announced Strike, just note the date "17 June". The ultimatum given by #MamtaBanerjee is only of 4 hours,

I would like to inform that it will go beyond the time limit.

Be Ready.....#DoctorsOnStrike#DoctorsFightBack

ðÂÂ¨‍âÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂ©‍âÂÂï¸ÂâÂÂï¸Â pic.twitter.com/p3F5CdIgNZ — Bhargav Arya (@bhargavarya10) June 14, 2019

A white coat has no color

Dont divide doctors into political party #StopViolenceAgainstDoctors #DoctorsFightBack pic.twitter.com/EU3xYjufDb — syed imthiaz (@syedimthiaz4) June 14, 2019

Protesting doctors applaud as more doctors resign and walk out of Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata #MamataLosingControl #BengalDoctorsStrike #DoctorsFightBack pic.twitter.com/2moqn60PRE — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) June 14, 2019

Respected MEDICAL COUNCIL OF INDIA Please Add Life Saving Self Defence Techniques Like Kung Fu , Karates, Boxing Etc Also To The MBBS Curriculum Now On Cause While Saving The Patient The Doctor Needs To Save Themselves Too ðÂ¤Â ðÂ¥Â ðÂ¥¼ ðÂÂ¬ #SaveTheSaviour #DoctorsFightBack ðÂ¤Â — Dr. Khushboo ðÂ¤­ (@khushi_kadri2) June 14, 2019

The massive crowd of doctors protesting against CM @MamataOfficial in Kolkata

The Suppression and atrocities of @MamataOfficial govt has reached its peak and people of West Bengal will no more tolerate it #SaveBengal #FridayMotivation #DoctorsFightBack pic.twitter.com/kHgWXheFcK — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) June 14, 2019

The Indian Medical Association is likely to send an appeal to the PM Narendra Modi and the Union home minister demanding a stringent "central hospital protection Act" to protect doctors from attack. In a rare show of solidarity, doctors from private and from corporate-run hospitals also came forward to support the protest.

