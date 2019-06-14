Despite requests by patients' families Bengal doctor's strike continues
The protests erupted at the state-run NRS Hospital on Tuesday morning bringing the regular services to a standstill, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night
On June 14, 2019, health services in West Bengal's state-run hospitals on remained disrupted as protesting doctors continued their strike despite repeated requests by patients' families to start treatment. The junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital - the epicentre of the protests - continued their sit-in. However, hospital gates were opened enabling normalcy of emergency services. The cease work at the outpatient departments (OPDs) continued in most of the state-run hospitals.
#Health services in #WestBengal's state-run hospitals remained disrupted as protesting #doctors continued their #strike despite repeated requests by patients' families to start treatment.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 14, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/GeBWs15rc6
"Please resume the work and do not make the dialysis patients and pregnant women suffer as they are not at fault. I apologise on behalf of all the patients of Bengal," a patient's kin requested NRS medicos with folded hands. He pleaded the doctors to understand, saying poor people would suffer without treatment.
"There is nothing to apologise. Who are we to forgive? Our only demand is our security and we will continue the movement till we are given some assurance," said one of the protesting doctors at NRS. A pregnant woman's family was denied treatment and she was told that the hospital would not take any responsibility.
NRS Medical College principal Saibal Mukherjee sent in his resignation to the Director - Medical Education on Thursday. The hospital's Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal Sourav Chatterjee also put in his papers. The protests erupted at the state-run NRS Hospital on Tuesday morning bringing the regular services to a standstill, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night.
The family members of the deceased patient alleged medical negligence. An intern named Paribaha Mukherjee sustained a serious skull injury in the attack and was admitted in the intensive care unit of the Institute of Neurosciences. With the improvement in his condition, Mukherjee has been shifted to the general bed and will be released from the hospital within the next two days.
According to informed sources, Sagar Dutta Medical College in Kamarhati, in the suburbs of Kolkata witnessed mass resignation but the administration remained tight-lipped about it. A bereaved father was seen holding the body of his deceased infant outside the hospital alleging that the child did not get any treatment.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the state-run SSKM Hospital and gave a four-hour ultimatum to the striking doctors to withdraw the agitation and normalise the services. She warned of 'strong action' as per law and even threatened to promulgate the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) if the strike continued beyond the deadline.
Banerjee's harsh words resulted in resumption of emergency services at the SSKM, where senior doctors took charge, but there was a hardening of posture on the part of the striking junior doctors, who lashed out at the Chief Minister for having called them "outsiders", "urban Naxals" , "CPI(M) cadre" and "BJP workers".
"After the Chief Minister's words, we will not budge from our stand. If we do so we will wrong ourselves and the patients at large," a doctor of NRS said.
Top stories of the day
- 'Our whole life destroyed, why should he live?'
- Mumbai: Andheri colony locals shudder at tree breaks
- Rain, wind make cladding around Gandhi mural fall on man, killing him
- Esplanade should be fixed, not demolished, say heritage committee
- Parts of Mumbai may face 10-15 percent water cut till June 14
- Mumbai police help disaster management gain traction on Twitter
- Maoists arrested in May 1 Gadchiroli attack case sent to police custody
- SGNP hosts firefly show despite environmentalists' red flag
- Cabinet expansion: Shiv Sena loyalists likely to miss ministerial berth
- 'Exclude marks given to SSC students for art, sports too'
- Uran graffiti man was in touch with terror suspects, say cops
- Man beheads nephew to 'appease deities' for bountiful harvest
- Rare photos of Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben you should not miss!
- Pune police raid 83-year-old activist's Ranchi home
- Ola driver returning customer's wallet restores man's faith in humanity
- Aaditya Thackeray: The young Shiv Sena leader turns 29 today
- Aaditya Thackeray interacts with officials at BMC headquarters in SoBo
- Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast
- Heavy showers and cyclone alert in Mumbai!
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
- Bandra Diaries: Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Krystle D'souza, Nidhhi Agerwal spotted
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Stuart Broad's Nottingham pub does not revolve around cricket
- World Cup 2019: India hope to manage injuries and weather against NZ
- Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads hyping the Indo-Pak WC match
- Rishabh Pant got nod for WC because he is lefty, says Sanjay Bangar
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast