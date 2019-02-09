Here's all you need to know about Notebook actress Pranutan Bahl

bollywood

Pranutan Bahl is all set to make her dream debut in the film Notebook produced by Salman Khan. Pranutan is the granddaughter of legendary actress Nutan and daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl

Pranutan Bahl is all set to make her debut with Zaheer Iqbal in the film Notebook produced by Salman Khan. Granddaughter of legendary actress Nutan and daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, debutant actress Pranutan was a lawyer by profession, but she always aspired to be an actor. Her passion for acting led her to drop law and choose acting.

Despite having family support, Pranutan did not choose the easy way. She did a photo shoot and gave a lot of auditions like any other struggling actor and after giving a lot of auditions, Pranutan got the role in Notebook produced by Salman Khan Production.

During her auditioning period, many people did not know that Pranutan belonged to a film background as she doesn't use her surname. When the team got to know about it everyone was surprised by Pranutan's modest behaviour.

The recent outings and pictures of Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal have raised people's excitement to see them on screen. Notebook, produced by Salman Khan, will be Pranutan's debut film opposite Zaheer Iqbal, for which she has been prepping for a long time. The film is slated to release on March 29, 2019.

