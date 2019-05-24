Here's Disha Patani's throwback to her character Radha from Bharat

bollywood

Disha Patani plays the character of Radha in Bharat. She took to her Instagram story to share a throwback video of herself, wherein, she is seen prepping as Radha - the trapeze artist

Disha Patani plays the role of Radha in Bharat and she shared a recent throwback video from her archives. The actress looks pretty as she shared the videos from the early days of the shoot, sporting the trapeze artist look. Disha Patani has gained much attention for her song-video, Slow Motion from Bharat with Salman Khan. Excited about it, in a recent interview, she said, "I always wanted to do a dance number. I always wanted to dance. I've been getting nice responses and it feels good."

The sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Disha Patani saw the song shoot off with popularity and pull everyone on to the dance floor with its catchy tune. As a part of this humongous project Bharat, she shared, "I am fortunate to be in this space."



Disha Patani in a still from the video.

Ever since the makers of Bharat released the trailer, Disha Patani has been grabbing eyeballs with the absolutely gorgeous retro avatar. The fitness icon has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek from her routines.

Disha also shared her experience of working with Salman Khan in Bharat. She said, "It's a good opportunity and I don't know if I'll ever get it again. When Ali sir told me that the film has Salman sir, I was thinking there's an age gap but the fact that he's shown in the film in his younger age, it was exciting. He is such a nice person, very grounded. It was an experience to work with him and I learned a lot."

Disha has been soaring the temperature high on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy. After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.

