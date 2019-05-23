Bharat: Disha Patani says Salman Khan is grounded, not intimidating

bollywood

Disha Patani said she was not "intimidated" but excited to work with the star in Bharat. "It's a good opportunity and I don't know if I'll ever get it again."

Disha Patani, who will next be seen in Salman Khan's Bharat shares her experience working with the superstar. Disha says that it was an incredible experience to work with Salman Khan in Bharat as she found Salman extremely humble.

Disha Patani plays the role of a trapeze artist in Bharat. The tricks that are usually taken years to master, Disha perfected it in a month's time. She worked with a local trainer in Mumbai to gain perfection. Disha said she was not "intimidated" but excited to work with the star. "It's a good opportunity and I don't know if I'll ever get it again. When Ali sir told me that the film has Salman sir, I was thinking there's an age gap but the fact that he's shown in the film in his younger age, it was exciting.

"He is such a nice person, very grounded. It was an experience to work with him and I learned a lot," the actor said in an interview on Wednesday. Disha has done a song, Slow Motion with Salman in Bharat and she said she always wanted to do a massy track like that. Slow Motion is one of the most-talked-about songs from Bharat's album.

"You have to dance according to him (Salman). That's how it is. You've to see what he's doing and go according to what he is doing because he has this charm. He makes everything his own. That's what you call 'Salman Khan style'," she added.

Disha, who made her debut in the MS Dhoni biopic, considers herself lucky to bag a big film like Bharat so early in her career. Though Disha has a small role in the film, she had no apprehensions to take it up.

When Disha Patani was asked if she was skeptical to do the film, the 26-year-old dismissed the idea, saying "When Ali sir called me, he told me it's a special appearance. I am more than happy to be a part of such a great cast... I don't think about competition. It's always a great learning to be with these people."

Bharat's director Ali Abbas Zafar sees a lot of potential in the actress. Apart from Disha, the film also has Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and others.

