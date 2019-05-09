Disha Patani looks fierce and fab in this BTS video of Bharat's Slow Motion song

bollywood

Disha Patani took to social media and shared the BTS video of her song Slow Motion from Bharat where the actress is seen nailing every bit of the performance

Disha Patani in Slow Motion song

After raising the temperature with her ultra sensuous dance moves in Bharat's first song, Slow Motion, with Salman Khan, Disha Patani has shared the exciting BTS of the song on her official Instagram handle.

Disha Patani took to social media and shared the BTS video of her song Slow Motion from Bharat where the actress is seen nailing every bit of the performance. Sharing the video Disha Patani put a caption saying, "#SlowMotion BTS'

View this post on Instagram #SlowMotion BTS â¤ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMay 8, 2019 at 7:33am PDT

There's no secret that besides being a good actor, Disha Patani is a brilliant dancer which she has proven with every song outing. The actress works hard to get her moves to be perfect and the testimony of the same is the practice videos that she shares on social media.

The first song from the film's album, Slow Motion has garnered immense appreciation from all quarters, where the killer moves of Disha Patani shaking a leg with superstar Salman Khan is a treat to watch. The song has gripped the nation with its music and lyrics.

Disha has been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending fans into a frenzy. After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni - An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked in more than 100 crore at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.

Watch the video of the Slow Motion song here:

Speaking of Bharat, the film is the official adaptation of the Korean film, On Ode To A Father (2016). Director Ali Abbas Zafar told mid-day, "When we began work on it, we realised it needed a complete rewrite. It had to suit Indian sensibilities. A lot of research had to be done as the film spans six decades since Independence. The only thing that remains the same is that it is the story of a family getting displaced due to Partition. We have packed 70 years in two and a half hours. Usually, films span a few years or a decade, here, we have shown how the country has evolved over the years as well."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and many others in pivotal roles. The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

Also read: Bharat Aithey Aa Song: The wedding song of the season will make you groove

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates