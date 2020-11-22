Here's how a UAE woman travelled across all seven continents in just three days

Dr Khawla AlRomaithi from United Arab Emirates (UAE) set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to travel to all seven continents. The Emirati adventurer travelled all seven continents in just three days 14 hours 46 minutes and 48 seconds.

According to the Guinness World Record website, AlRomaithi visited 208 countries and dependent territories during her journey, which ended in Sydney on February 13, 2020. "The UAE is home to around 200 different nationalities, I wanted to visit their countries and learn about their cultures and traditions," Dr AlRomaithi said.

Talking about her journey, Dr AlRomaithi said that it was a "difficult journey". "It was a difficult journey; the attempt demanded a lot of patience especially in airports as well as having to deal with constant plane rides," she said. While speaking to guinnessworldrecords.com, she said that there were a few occasions when she thought of quitting on her travel journey.

"I wanted to quit on many different occasions if I am being honest, I just wanted to get back home. But I kept looking forward to the end goal. My family and friends deserve a lot of credit for motivating me and encouraging me to keep moving ahead in my journey," she said.

Al Romaithi also expressed the joy she felt after setting a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to travel to all seven continents. Talking about the same she said, "Achieving a Guinness World Records title is an absolute honor for myself and for my society... I want to dedicate my record title to my home country and society as a gift."

