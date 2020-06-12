Here's how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were involved in Ayushmann Khurrana's role in Gulabo Sitabo

Shoojit Sircar is a director who weaves magic with his every film. Now, as the director has just released his next film, Gulabo Sitabo, a web offering, he spilled the beans on how Ayushmann Khurrana was considered as the perfect fit for the character of Baankey. In an interview, Shoojit shared how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh played an important part for the actor to grab this film. Confused? Here's what the director said.

"Yes, he (Ayushmann) was the first choice but before that, we debated a lot. His casting was done later. First was Mr Bachchan's casting and then I remember I think I broke the news to him, I remember it was... Deepika Padukone's reception (laughs). So at that reception, I gave him the basic narration, I remember. And you know that's when we agreed (to do the film). He was excited, he was jumping since then. So, I think we first bounced the idea to him at their reception. Suddenly mere ko yaad aa raha hai. I think you are the first one I am telling this. So, that's when I told him the idea."

Also Read: Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: A little restless but ultimately riveting

Isn't that simply great? Well, now we know the lady luck after Ayushmann Khurrana's movie release.

Gulabo Sitabo, which was supposed to be a theatre release, was finally shown to the people on the web. The makers released the film on Amazon Prime Video exclusively on June 12, 2020. Speaking about the same, the director shared, "I work on one film at a time. I finish the film, take care of the finances and move to the next. I have no bank [of movies to fall back on]. Moreover, I have a history of movies not releasing, like Shoebite. Amazon promised that they would [promote] this film like a big cinema release. I have never had my film releasing in 200 countries in multiple languages."

The quirky comedy, which marks Ayushmann Khurrana's first film with Amitabh Bachchan, was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day owing to the shuttering of cinema theatres due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Also Read: Five slice-of-life films to watch online before Big B and Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo hits the web

The film tells the tale of Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) – a 78-year-old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession – an old depleted mansion in the heart of Lucknow. And 'Baankey' (Ayushmann Khurrana), a tenant in this prized mansion, whose shrewdness matches that of Mirza, and with whom he indulges in ceaseless arguments and banter.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where the actor played a homosexual character. Speaking of Amitabh Bachchan, the actor was last seen in Badla, along with Taapsee Pannu.

Also Read: Five reasons why we can't wait to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news