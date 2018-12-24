Here's how Richa Chadha reacted to Naseeruddin Shah's statement

bollywood

Richa Chadha tweets about Naseeruddin Shah's viral statement

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has reacted to Naseeruddin Shah's now viral statement that "the death of a cow is given more importance than the killing of a cop nowadays." Richa tweeted, "People ask actors why they don't speak. Well, because this happens when they do. Actors are tax-paying voters, they have every right to express (sic)."



Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah

Anupam Kher retorted, "There's so much freedom you can abuse the army, pelt stones at soldiers. How much more freedom do you want (sic)?"

People ask actors why they don’t speak out... well, cuz this happens when they do ! Actors are tax-paying voters ... they have every right to express. https://t.co/F5LqXP4KB7 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 22, 2018

The controversy started after a video emerged on social media on which Shah can be heard saying: "At many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman. I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon."

The video was put online by the Karwan-e-Mohabbat India on Monday. The 68-year-old actor, who has been criticised by various sections of the country, has lately been in the eye of the storm after he claimed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the world's "worst behaved player." Shah also took a jibe at him by saying that he has no intention of leaving the country.

Also read: Ashutosh Rana on Naseeruddin Shah's statement: People have right to speak their mind

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates