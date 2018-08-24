Here's how right-wing terror suspects were recruited

crime

Dabholkar's alleged killer, others were indoctrinated via treks to forts like Raigad, exhibitions on ancient arms, and dubious lectures on Mughal history in Aurangabad, Jalna, Pune, and Ahmednagar

Sources said the arrested accused told them they would go to treks organised at various forts, such as Sinhagad or Raigad to look for potential recruits. File pic

A right-wing organisation was recruiting and radicalising youths into its fold through a cocktail of finding shared interests and feeding one-sided history, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found out through Sachin Prakashrao Andure, who was arrested as a suspect in the murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar. Andure has also revealed that he and the three other right-wing sympathisers, who were recently held from Nalasopara and Pune, were radicalised over a period of five to six years.

Following his arrest last Saturday, Andure laid bare the modus operandi used by the right wing organisation he belongs to, the name of which CBI has declined to reveal right now, to recruit members.



Sachin Prakashrao Andure was arrested last Saturday in the murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar

Go fort and conquer

Andure said they would go hunting for potential recruits by engaging in activities like trekking or visiting old forts in the state like Sinhagad and Raigad, and sniff out those interested in learning about history and the ammunition used during the time.

They would also head to exhibitions of ancient arms all over the state, and go for history and culture lectures. They would bond with the likely members during these lectures and then invite them to those being given out by right-wing organisations in Aurangabad, Jalna, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Ahmednagar.



(From left) Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanva Gondhalkar, who were arrested in an arms haul case, also went through the same radicalisation process, revealed Andure

Sources said these lectures would start with the atrocities committed by Mughals and then slowly make their way into current affairs. They added that they suspect many such right wing sympathisers to have been part of this process; some may even be in contact with the organisation. Andure said the radicalisation was a slow process. They would only pick up the ones who were both bright and aggressive; he was one such recruit.

Tawde's involvement?

He also revealed that in addition to him, the three others (Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanva Gondhalkar) recently held from Nalasopara and Pune in an arms haul case being probed by the Maharashtra ATS, were radicalised over a period of five to six years. CBI sources said they suspect Dr Virendra Tawde, who was also held for Dabholkar's murder, played a key role in this process.

A senior CBI officer said the probe was at an early stage and it would not be prudent to reveal how many right wing organisations were a part of this. They would have to gather evidence before naming anyone.

