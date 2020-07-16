Here's how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's team is shooting post lockdown; Munmun Dutta shares pictures

The government had provided lots of relaxation in the fifth phase of lockdown. One of them was the resumption of film, television and OTT shootings amid stringent regulations. This month, several serials resumed shooting with the actors trying to cope with the "new normal". Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the shows that too has resumed shooting.

Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the popular role of Babita Iyer in the show gave a glimpse of her new work life and scenario at the sets while shooting amid these tough times. Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun posted a short video of her 'new work life'. In the video, Munmun has covered her face with a cloth, the crew members too are wearing masks, ensuring maximum safety for each other. She captioned the same as, "In the middle of the scene.. little sneak peek into my workday, this is the new normal (sic)".

In a recent interview, Munum had expressed her eagerness to come back on the sets. She had said, "Different people have different opinions regarding the situation but I DEFINITELY want to get back to work and resume a normal life. We all have done our part and stayed at home. But now we all have to look at the bigger picture too."

She continued, "With how the situation is currently, it is evident that we have to live with the virus until vaccines are available, just like we live with many other deadly viruses and bacterias. People cannot be under lockdown forever. It’s a good thing that things are opening up in phases. I will be happy to get back to work with as many precautions as possible."

Coming back to show, Munmun's co-star Anadkat aka Tapu also gave us a glimpse of how he is trying to cope up with the fresh guidelines and social distancing restrictions. Sharing a picture from the sets on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "So guys yesterday was my first day of shoot almost after 3 and a half month..it was an amazing experience altogether.. shooting after such a long break...we had fun shooting on set and yes guys we all are taking every precautions on set and following every guidelines... Guys pray for us. Soon we will come up with new and amazing episodes. stay tuned.Stay safe (sic)".

Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu Bhide also shared pictures from the sets. In the picture, she can be seen with her co-stars. "It feels so good to be back on the set after this long break. Nostalgic, a bit emotional, euphoria, enthusiasm, madness, etc etc all these words if compiled together might give you an idea about my today’s experience (sic)", she captioned the picture.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

