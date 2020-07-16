Here's how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's team is shooting post lockdown; Munmun Dutta shares pictures
Munmun Dutta, who plays the popular role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gave a glimpse of her new work life and scenario.
The government had provided lots of relaxation in the fifth phase of lockdown. One of them was the resumption of film, television and OTT shootings amid stringent regulations. This month, several serials resumed shooting with the actors trying to cope with the "new normal". Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the shows that too has resumed shooting.
Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the popular role of Babita Iyer in the show gave a glimpse of her new work life and scenario at the sets while shooting amid these tough times. Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun posted a short video of her 'new work life'. In the video, Munmun has covered her face with a cloth, the crew members too are wearing masks, ensuring maximum safety for each other. She captioned the same as, "In the middle of the scene.. little sneak peek into my workday, this is the new normal (sic)".
View this post on Instagram
In a recent interview, Munum had expressed her eagerness to come back on the sets. She had said, "Different people have different opinions regarding the situation but I DEFINITELY want to get back to work and resume a normal life. We all have done our part and stayed at home. But now we all have to look at the bigger picture too."
She continued, "With how the situation is currently, it is evident that we have to live with the virus until vaccines are available, just like we live with many other deadly viruses and bacterias. People cannot be under lockdown forever. It’s a good thing that things are opening up in phases. I will be happy to get back to work with as many precautions as possible."
Coming back to show, Munmun's co-star Anadkat aka Tapu also gave us a glimpse of how he is trying to cope up with the fresh guidelines and social distancing restrictions. Sharing a picture from the sets on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "So guys yesterday was my first day of shoot almost after 3 and a half month..it was an amazing experience altogether.. shooting after such a long break...we had fun shooting on set and yes guys we all are taking every precautions on set and following every guidelines... Guys pray for us. Soon we will come up with new and amazing episodes. stay tuned.Stay safe (sic)".
View this post on Instagram
So guys yesterday was my first day of shoot almost after 3 and a half monthðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Âit was an amazing experience altogether.. shooting after such a long break...we had fun shooting on set and yes guys we all are taking every precautions ðÂÂ·on set and following every guidelines... Guys pray for us ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ»Soon we will come up with new and amazing episodesðÂÂÂðÂÂÂstay tuned.Stay safeðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂ¤ï¸Â PS: I missed taking selfies in my make up roomâÂ¤ï¸Â . . . . #rajanadkat #happy #blessed #love #smile #fun #enjoy #shooting #shoots #tmkoc #blessed #safe #mast #faceshield #keepgoing #keepmoving #editsforraj #keepsupporting #stayhome #staysafe
Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu Bhide also shared pictures from the sets. In the picture, she can be seen with her co-stars. "It feels so good to be back on the set after this long break. Nostalgic, a bit emotional, euphoria, enthusiasm, madness, etc etc all these words if compiled together might give you an idea about my today’s experience (sic)", she captioned the picture.
View this post on Instagram
“Hum sab apni smile hold kar rahe the par second picture tak azzy @iamazharshaikh ko bhukh lag gayi..!! “ ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ It feels so good to be back on the set after this long break. Nostalgic, a bit emotional, euphoria, enthusiasm, madness, etc etc all these words if compiled together might give you an idea about my today’s experience. Thank you all for loving us wholeheartedly. Will be back on your television soon!âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¨ Ps - these pictures were taken during the scene. . . . . #postoftheday #tmkoc #love #pyaarelog #insta #instadaily #weareback #palaksindhwani #actor #sonu #influencer #set #love #blessed
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
This is the new normal on the sets of popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Shubangi Atre, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi shared a picture from the sets. In the picture, she and her co-star Rohitashv Gour can be seen posing for the cameras and wearing masks. "Life doesn't stop #newnormal #coronatime #shootlife (sic)", she captioned the picture. (All pictures: PR/mid-day archives/Instagram profile of celebrities and fan pages).
-
The shooting for popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has resumed and the first ones to be back on sets is child actor Raj Anadkat aka Tapu. Sharing a picture from the sets on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "So guys yesterday was my first day of shoot almost after 3 and a half month..it was an amazing experience altogether.. shooting after such a long break...we had fun shooting on set and yes guys we all are taking every precautions on set and following every guidelines... Guys pray for us. Soon we will come up with new and amazing episodes. stay tuned.Stay safe (sic)".
-
Aishwarya Sakhuja resumed the shoot for the show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Sharing a picture from the sets on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "I am proud to be paranoid. #shootinginquarantine #yhc #ahaanakhurana #aishwaryasakhuja #actor (sic)".
-
Shweta Tiwari, who plays the lead role of Guneet Sikka in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, too started shooting for the show. Shweta posted a selfie with her co-star Anjali Tatrari on her Instagram account and captioned, "Stay 6ft Away (sic)". Well both the ladies were seen wearing their face mask.
-
Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan shared pictures from his first day back at work. "Back to Shoot after 3 months Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia (sic)", he captioned his Instagram post. In the picture, his makeup man is seen in a full PPE kit and Parth taking directions while wearing a mask. However, on June 12, Parth through his Instagram account shared the news with his fans that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He also said he has mild symptoms! Balaji has now put filming of the popular show on hold!
-
Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai went back to shooting for Naagin. Her fan club shared a picture of Rashami getting ready for the shooting. Her co-star Nia Sharma also shared pictures from her vanity van. “Cut to- 3 months later... back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar),” she captioned her post.
-
Santoshi Maa: Sunaye Vrat Kathayein actress Gracy Singh shared a video from the sets. “My first day on the set of SANTOSHI MAA, after lockdown.. ..following utmost precautions. Embracing the new normal.. ..New Challenges (sic)", she wrote.
-
For Himesh Reshammiya, the first day on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs after the lockdown, brought with it a mixed bag of emotions. Commenting on resuming the shoot he said, "Life in the new Corona-world is so different, it has changed my perspective completely. The way I look at the smallest things in life, the things that make you happy, it has all changed".
-
Maniesh Paul started shooting for the eighth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs from July 10. Maniesh says he is looking forward to getting back to work after almost 100 days. "I am immensely excited to resume the shoot after 100 days of staying indoors and I''m looking forward to shoot a fun-filled episode after such a long time," Maniesh said. Keeping in mind the coronavirus guideline, Maniesh said that social distancing will be maintained on the sets. "Keeping in mind the current scenario we are going to maintain social distancing on the sets too and take all the required precautions as we resume shooting."
-
Fans' wait for fresh episodes of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is set to end soon. Siddharth Nigam who plays the leading role of Aladdin explained his experience on the first day of shooting. "There are a lot of new rules introduced on the set. We are supposed to ensure social distancing so communicating with the co-stars and the team has changed and we are trying to cope up with the new normal. Everyone has to compulsorily wear masks, carry sanitizer, keep surroundings clean and there is a proper process of sanitization that we have to pass through before entering the set. So, on the first day of resuming shoots, I was a bit nervous but on seeing the safety measures in place, I was a bit confident."
-
Kumkum Bhagya, which has been one of the most popular shows on the channel, has also kickstarted its shoot and viewers are eagerly waiting to know what will happen next in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi's (Mugdha Chaphekar) life. Talking about joining the Kumkum Bhagya cast, Manish Khanna revealed, "Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and joining the show is an honour. This is my second consecutive negative role on a Zee TV show after Ishq Subhan Allah and I am sure the viewers will enjoy the twists and turns I bring in Ranbir and Prachi's life. We've already started shooting and I am really happy to be back on the set and I can't wait for everyone to see the fresh twists I bring on the show starting from 13th July."
(In picture: Manish Khanna with Shabir Ahluwalia on sets).
-
Bhakharwadi, the popular sitcom will not only be making a comeback with fresh episodes soon but is set take the viewers couple of years ahead as the show is set to take a leap. Nitin Bhatia, who will be playing the role of Mandar in the show, "The vibe of the entire team is so calm and nurturing that I didn't feel like I am a newbie here. While we are all shooting in these uncertain times, I was relieved to witness the precautions taken by the team to ensure everyone's safety."
-
Bhakarwadi actor Deven Bhojani, who plays the lead on the show shared a picture from the sets on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "100 Days! Last I'd entered my house on 17th March after 'Pack-up' of my shoot. Today came out .. as I resume shoot i.e. exactly on 100th day. Pata nahi apne baare mein unnecessarily 'What an Achievement!' wali feeling feeling as rahi hai.. hehe (sic)".
-
Kanika Mann who plays the role of Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega wearing a mask and following the government directives. She said, "I think wearing masks has become a part of our daily attire now, but that does not mean they can’t have a fashionable or stylish appeal. Ever since masks became a part of our new normal, I have been looking up for some quirky and cool patterns to match my personal, casual and ethnic outfits. In fact, for my character as well, we've specially designed masks to match the outfits I wear for a scene. While it might seem like a small essential accessory, the excitement to wear a new colourful printed mask everyday really cheers up my mood. Of late, I have also been shopping for a lot of such printed masks, particularly ones with an amalgamation of colours to maintain a little personal collection of mine. Trend or no trend, wearing a mask is extremely essential and I urge all our viewers to wear a mask if they really need to step out, but don’t let the quarantine blues dull your vibrant fashion sense!”
-
Reem Shaikh who plays the role of Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta is also trying to cope up to the new normal. She said, "In the past couple of months, we all have understood the part that a good mask plays in protecting all of us from COVID-19 and I am thankful to my designer who has made masks that match with all my costumes. Not only does it give me a stylish look, but it also helps us follow all the guidelines for protecting ourselves in a fashionable way. We all need to understand and spread awareness on how wearing masks is the new normal and so, I would like to tell all my fans that wear a mask not just for yourself, but for others too.”
-
Pratibha Ranta, who is seen in Qurbaan Hua is all excited to resume shooting. Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "After a long wait of 3 months we are back to take you through our journey (sic)".
-
This is the new normal at the workplace of Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya.
The television industry recently resumed work after close to three months of coronavirus lockdown. While the channels continued to keep its audience entertained with reruns and even old shows, now, with fresh content being shot, most serials will air new episodes from July 13. But how are the actors trying to cope up with the "new normal". Check it out.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe