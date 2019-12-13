Here's what Ekta Kapoor has to say about her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ending after six years

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

One of the longest-running Indian television shows – Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is coming to an end leading to its spin-off show, Ye Hai Chahatein and we cannot keep calm! A show that was applauded for its story-line, the makers are working towards yet another gripping concept for the spin-off.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein started off with a strong concept focusing on a social issue about a woman who could not have children, a stepmother who according to Indian terms is considered 'bad'. Created by Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein premiered in 2013 with Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in lead roles.

Talking about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ekta Kapoor said, "When I created Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, I did not want to concentrate on the TRPs but on the social issue where a woman who cannot have children is labelled in the worse possible way by the society. This show got so much love that it went on for six years."

Throwing light on her upcoming project, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ekta said, "We have seen a lot of stories till now, but this one is going to be even more special. It is said that its easier for men with children to get married again, but very tough for a woman with a child to find a suitable groom."

Now that will definitely stir some exciting conversations!

Apart from Ekta, Divyanka, who was associated with the show right from the start also expressed her sorrow. Divyanka was playing the role of Karan's wife Ishita Bhalla in the show. In an earlier interview, she said, "This is definitely one of those moments as I bid adieu to 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' – one of the most beautiful chapters in my life. The role of Ishita was like a breath of fresh air, it rejuvenated me and made me explore different facets of my own personality. I didn't realize when I fell in love with Ishita as a character and it is now an inseparable part of my being."

