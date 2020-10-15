Here's what happened when Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh landed at Kapil Dev's house

Kabir Khan is gearing up for his next directorial, '83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. While interacting with Neha Dhupia on her chat show, No Filter Neha 5, there were a lot of revelations about his life prior to filmmaking, how Bollywood saved him, and his tryst with gangsters. But the anecdote that stood out was his visit to Kapil Dev's house with Ranveer Singh.

Talking about the same, Khan said, "We just took our bag and baggage and landed up in Delhi. I really don't know, so see, Romiji and Kapil Dev are just the most gracious hosts, I mean, for them they would always say, our house is always open for you, a lot of people say that and I don't think, you're supposed to take that seriously and 'hey! You said your house is open' so Ranveer and I just landed there'."

He added, "No it a was fabulous time to be able to trail Kapil Dev everywhere. I remember when Ranveer Singh went like, sir, we'll sit, you do the meeting, we'll be fly on the wall. He said, Ranveer Singh is in my room so there will be no fly on the wall, like there'd be no meeting." And this is what the filmmaker had to say on signing Singh for the role of Dev.

He said, "Both of them are very health conscious, Kapil sir just loves playing Golf, he can spend 10 hours in a Golf course. In fact, what he was really unhappy about was that we were stopping him from playing Golf enough. But one day I remember going with him and it was hot in Delhi and Ranveer and I were walking with him for 4 hours and Ranveer and I were just looking and this guys is going to stop walking or he is just gonna keep playing Golf. But I think it was a very important stage for our prep, those two weeks that we spent over there specially for Ranveer, is what really made all the difference in the film to Ranveer's credit of course not taking anything away from Mr Gaikwad, who has done the look for the film but today, if people are reacting in certain way and saying that how did Ranveer Singh end up looking exactly like Kapil Dev."

He continued, "Of course, it's what we have done in terms of make-up, it is also expressions and that is those 10-14 days is what Ranveer really caught on. How to hold those expressions. Because I really believe it's about getting the expressions right and is something I told Ranveer right in the beginning of the film that it's not a look-alike contest you know, its not about how close you are gonna look like Kapil Dev, in 10 minutes the audience needs to forget that its Ranveer Singh and you need to go with the character and it's about you taking on the persona and that something that Ranveer has really cracked."

The film was supposed to release on April 10 but is now scheduled to release on Christmas 2020, however, no official confirmation has been made yet.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: 37 Years Of The 1983 World Cup: The Team Of Kabir Khan's 83 Salute Team India For Their Victory

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news