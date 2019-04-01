Here's what made Mira Rajput call for equality at Mumbai airport

bollywood

Mira Rajput shared a post on social media about Mumbai airport Terminal 1, where there are lesser security check booths for women as compared to for men

On March 31, Mira Rajput shared a post on social media where she called out Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 for having lesser security check booths for women than men. She took to Instagram and added this to her story. She wrote, "Mumbai Airport T1 - 6 security check booths for men but only 2 for women.. Are women less likely to travel by air? And with security precedence given to cabin crew most of whom are women, doesn't it make more sense to increase if not make the number of booths equal in number?"

She posed this question to Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 authorities on social media. Mira Rajput is quite vocal on social media and shares her opinions whenever required.

A few days ago, she was trolled for colouring her daughter Misha Kapoor's hair. She gave the trolls a piece of her mind while speaking at a media event. She said that it isn't necessary to get serious about everything. Talking about colouring Misha's hair, she had said, "It wasn't a colour. It was a regular paint. She (Misha) just had a nice time and I think it's just about letting your children be creative, letting them be free and letting them to have a good time. I think it doesn't make sense to get serious about everything."

Mira had shared a photograph in which her two-year-old daughter Misha was seen with red tresses. "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom," she captioned the photograph. But the photograph didn't go well with netizens as they started criticising Mira. Following the backlash, she posted another photograph of Misha and wrote: "Relax guys it's just temporary. Wait till I'm 5."

Mira tied the knot with Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. They welcomed their first child Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. The couple keeps sharing their family pictures on social media.

