Here's what the fans called Ayushmann Khurrana at the airport

Ayushmann Khurrana has had a brilliant journey in Bollywood. Making a stellar debut in 2012, Ayushmann has delivered many hits, and now even has a National Award in his kitty. A fortnight ago, he dropped the trailer of his latest movie Dream Girl in which he essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results. Since the trailer release, he has been on a promotion spree, visiting various colleges and interacting with the youths.

Recently, the actor visited Delhi University - Gargi College to have an interactive session with the students ahead of Dream Girl release. The fans who spotted the actor called 'Ayushmann' 'Pooja' by his Dream Girl character- Pooja.

Upon returning, when he was spotted in Mumbai Airport, the fans who spotted the actor also started called 'Ayushmann' 'Pooja'. Speaking about Dream Girl, the movie is set against the backdrop of Mathura. Dream Girl is a comedy of errors with an ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali among others.

Talking in length about his character he had said, "In our country, there has been a tradition, whenever Ramleela happens, a boy becomes Sita. But we never gave this any importance. This doesn't happen anywhere but in India. I want to do films which tell our lesser talked about stories. The character that Raaj has written is unbelievable. I don't think I've done any film being this fearless. I've usually played in subtlety but this one is out there and a lot of fun."

The makers recently released its fourth song titled Ik Mulaqaat. Ik Mulaqaat showcases the other side of the actor. Ayushmann and Nushrat are seen walking through the narrow alleyways of a colourful market. The Sufi-inspired melody, composed by Meet Bros, has been sung by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal, and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

Also Read: See Photos: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha interact with students at Delhi University

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates