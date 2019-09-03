See Photos: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha interact with students at Delhi University

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Dream Girl. A fortnight ago, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the quirky family entertainer, which is already winning hearts. In the movie, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results.

Since then, the duo has been on a promotional spree. They have been visiting various cities promoting the film. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha interacted with the students in Delhi University of Gargi college.



Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha at the promotional event

Not only this, after having an interactive session, the duo was seen totally enjoying dance on the song 'Dhagala Lagali' and Ayushmann also sung a song to entertain the students. In the pictures, we can see glimpse of huge crowd of students gathered to see Ayushmann in the university campus.



Speaking about Dream Girl, the movie is set against the backdrop of Mathura. Dream Girl is a comedy of errors with an ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali among others.

The makers recently released its fourth song titled Ik Mulaqaat. Ik Mulaqaat showcases the other side of Ayushmann. Ayushmann and Nushrat are seen walking through the narrow alleyways of a colourful market. The Sufi-inspired melody, composed by Meet Bros, has been sung by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal, and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

In the movie, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results. The actor said in an interview with mid-day: "I had to deliver 25 percent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

He further added, "The biggest challenge was to crack the right note. As a guy, I have a natural [deep] baritone and that makes it difficult to sound convincing as a woman. To transition between voices was challenging, but it wasn't one bit exhausting. I am naturally drawn to different characters, so this was an adventure."

