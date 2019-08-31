Watch Video: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Riteish Deshmukh have fun on Dream Girl sets

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the song Dhagala Lagali Kala. The video shows the Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha having a blast along with Riteish Deshmukh

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the song. Image courtesy: Instagram/@ayushmannk

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Dream Girl. Recently, the makers dropped in the third song of the movie, Dhagala Lagali Kala. The song is a remix of the popular Marathi Dada Kondke-song, Dhagala Lagali Kala, and features Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha.

To make the matter more interesting, Ayushmann shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the song on his Instagram handle. The video shows the Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha having a blast along with Riteish Deshmukh who makes a special appearance in the song, in between shoots, dancing their hearts out.

Sharing the video, the Vicky Donar actor wrote, "Making of #DhagalaLagali. Here’s some behind-the-scenes dhamaal we had while shooting for this epic song.#DhagalaLagali making video out now."

Speaking about Dhagala Lagali Kala, the song is crooned by Meet Bros Ft. Mika Singh and Jyotica Tangri. The song video opens with Riteish Deshmukh speaking to Pooja, here, Ayushmann Khurrana, and asking him that while people are adding Punjabi songs to promote their films, let's add the flavour of Maharashtra in Dream Girl. Thus, the remix of Dhagala Lagali Kala.

Talking about the song, Ayushmann had said, "I first heard Dhagala Lagali when I was in high school, and it was quite a rage even in North India. So, I was very excited when we got to know that we are recreating this song in Dream Girl. The song belongs to Maharashtra, but it has a pan-India reach. It was an honour to dance with Riteish, who I call bhau. He has got a great connect with the masses. Typically, my films have only love ballads, but this time around, I feel we have mega chartbusters on hand in the form of Radhe Radhe and Dhagala Lagali."

In the movie, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results. The movie is set against the backdrop of Mathura. Dream Girl is a comedy of errors with an ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing mythological characters, Sita and Draupadi, and lending a female voice to these characters, which adds a feather to his cap and a twist to the storyline. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

