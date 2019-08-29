Here's why Ekta Kapoor feels Ayushmann Khurrana was the only choice for Dream Girl

bollywood

Ekta Kapoor who is producing Dream Girl divulged into why she feels Ayushmann Khurrana is the best choice for playing Pooja aka Dream Girl

Ayushmaan Khurrana in The Dream Girl Poster. Image sourced from Ayushmaan Khurrana's official Instagram account

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Dream Girl. Last week, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the quirky family entertainer, which is already winning hearts. In the movie, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results.

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently shared what made her think that Ayushmann was her only Dream Girl. She said, "When we heard the script, I heard it from Raaj and of course, I was on the floor. I said, you know you need only one actor I think who can do the voice modulations, who will work that hard and that's Ayushmann. but I was so sure that just do me a favour, that man bets on scripts. I said he will not see how big the director is, whats his resume, how many 50 films he has made. He will read the script. I told that he will find in himself the ability and it takes a lot to be a woman. Really, really talented man and to be a woman."

We cannot agree more with the fact!

Speaking about Dream Girl, the movie is set against the backdrop of Mathura. Dream Girl is a comedy of errors with an ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali among others.

Also Read: Dream Girl trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha will tickle your funnybone

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has dubbed in a female's voice for the movie, said in an interview with mid-day: "I had to deliver 25 percent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

He further added, "The biggest challenge was to crack the right note. As a guy, I have a natural [deep] baritone and that makes it difficult to sound convincing as a woman. To transition between voices was challenging, but it wasn't one bit exhausting. I am naturally drawn to different characters, so this was an adventure."

Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing mythological characters, Sita and Draupadi, and lending a female voice to these characters, which adds a feather to his cap and a twist to the storyline. The movie also stars a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

Also Read: Dhagala Lagali remix: Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha dance their hearts out

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates