Here's where Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi will shoot next for Kargil Girl

Angad Bedi and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role is based on the real-life story of Gunjan Saxena. She was the first woman combat aviator who entered the war zone in the 1999 Kargil War. The film's first schedule was shot in Lucknow and now the duo of Angad Bedi and Jahnvi are headed to Georgia to shoot their next schedule.

This schedule is set to be more intense and action-packed, which will be shot in high altitude regions of Georgia in the northeastern part of the country in a town called Kazbegi. The town is a mountainous area set over 5700 feet above sea level. For this Angad was recently even spotted taking to the roads of Mumbai training with his coach, Brinston Miranda. The coach has been hired by Angad and been training for the past few weeks by running on inclined roads of Mumbai to help him train to be able to shoot the upcoming portions of the film in Georgia.

A source confirms, "Both Janhvi and Angad will leave in the end of July to Georgia. They will shoot first in the main capital before heading to Kazbegi which is very tough terrains area pretty high above the sea level. The scenes which they are meant to shoot need a certain level of fitness from both their parts and Angad has this hired Brinston to help him be coached and be able to be in a fit shape where he can run on inclined slopes and tough terrains."

The eldest daughter of late actress Sridevi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, which talked about two young college students (Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter) from different castes who fall in love, sparking conflict between their families.

Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's Dostana 2. Talking about the same, the producer Karan Johar in a recent interview said, "I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can't wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions' first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D'Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2."

